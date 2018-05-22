The Hilb Group Adds Bentson Insurance Group

Founded in 1948, Bentson Insurance Group is a full-service property and casualty insurance agency specializing in home and business insurance as well as group benefits insurance. With its office in Staten Island, this acquisition will be the fifth location in THG's New Jersey/New York region. Bob Bentson, principal of Bentson Insurance Group, will continue to lead the agency's associates under their current name.

"Joining THG will allow us to continue providing our community the same top-notch service with the expanded resources of a national organization," says Bentson. "With our core values and business goals aligned, it is hard to imagine a more suitable fit."

"The addition of Bentson Insurance Group allows us to continue our growth in the region while bringing additional depth and expertise to our existing operations in the Tri-State Area," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "We have found a great partner within a great community and look forward to working with Bob and his fantastic team."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 58 offices in 17 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

