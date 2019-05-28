The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires 360 Corporate Benefit Advisors

RICHMOND, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of New England-based 360 Corporate Benefit Advisors ("360CBA"). The transaction became effective May 1, 2019.

With offices in Fairfield, CT and Wayland, MA, 360CBA is an employee benefits consulting firm providing insurance brokerage, administration and advisory services to businesses primarily in the Northeast. All of 360CBA's employees, including Agency Leaders Paul Lambert, Sean Carney, Jason Jaworoski and Steve Nadeau, are joining THG and will continue to operate under their existing name.

"THG provides us with an opportunity to benefit from the financial strength and resources of a national broker and to considerably enhance the services we can offer to our clients," said Paul Lambert. "This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for 360CBA, our team and our clients."

"As we continue to grow, we are seeking partners who will advance our scope of services as a leading national insurance broker," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "360CBA will further strengthen our employee benefits capabilities with their team of highly-regarded and widely-recognized industry veterans with over 100 years of collective benefits experience. We are excited to welcome the 360CBA team to our growing family.

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 80 offices in 19 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hilbgroup.com

