The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Andrews Benefits, LLC

RICHMOND, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Connecticut-based Andrews Benefits, LLC ("AB"). The transaction became effective on February 15, 2021.

AB is an employee benefits agency, providing unique strategies and long-term solutions for clients in a variety of industries. As a part of the transaction, Christine and Peter Andrews and their team will join the Hilb New England region.

"We are excited to be a part of THG's vision and focus," said Christine Andrews. "Through THG, we will be able to collaborate on benefits opportunities and provide more robust service offerings to our clients."

"The firm and its associates have built long-standing client relationships and a fantastic reputation in the marketplace," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are confident they will strengthen our employee benefits practice and presence in the region."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Ally Barbour

804-533-0191

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

