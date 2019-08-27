The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Book of Business and Hires Ellen Bohn Gitlitz

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has hired property and casualty insurance specialist, Ellen Bohn Gitlitz, and acquired her book of business. The transaction became effective August 5, 2019.

Based in Newton, MA, Bohn Gitlitz will join the THG New England region, bringing her experience specializing in insurance for high tech, life science, medical device and clean energy companies. Her addition will complement and strengthen THG's capabilities in the New England region.

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 80 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hilbgroup.com

