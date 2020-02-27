The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Certain Assets of D. F. Dwyer & Associates, LLC

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired certain assets of Rhode Island-based D. F. Dwyer & Associates, LLC ("DFD"). The transaction became effective February 1, 2020.

Based in Newport, RI, DFD provides a full range of property & casualty insurance products and services to businesses and individuals. Dan Dwyer, Agency Leader of DFD and his associates will join the growing team of THG New England. DFD will complement and strengthen THG's property & casualty capabilities in the New England region.

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Goldman

804-205-1209

mgoldman@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Related Links

http://hilbgroup.com

