The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Clarus Benefits Group, LLC and Expands into Texas

RICHMOND, Va., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired Texas-based Clarus Benefits Group, LLC ("CBG"). The transaction became effective on April 1, 2021.

CBG is an employee benefits and human resources consulting firm, providing unique packages and services for clients in a variety of industries. As part of the transaction, Cary Goss and his team will join the Hilb Central Region.

"It is exciting to be taking business in a new direction with THG," said Cary Goss. "This is an opportunity to fuel growth and further enhance our service offerings for clients."

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Cary Goss and his associates to our expanding team at THG," Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are confident that they will strengthen our employee benefits practice and presence in the region."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 21 states. THG is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com .

Media Contact:

Ally Barbour

804-533-0191

[email protected]

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hilbgroup.com

