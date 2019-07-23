The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Damiano Agency

RICHMOND, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Rhode Island-based Damiano Agency (DA). The transaction became effective July 1, 2019.

For over 30 years, DA has been delivering property and casualty insurance solutions for businesses and individuals in the Rhode Island area. Paul Damiano, Agency Leader, and his associates will join THG's existing Providence, RI location and bring added property and casualty expertise to THG's New England operations.

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 80 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

