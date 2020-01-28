The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Group Brokerage Insurance Agency, LLC

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Group Brokerage Insurance Agency, LLC ("GBIA"). The transaction became effective January 1, 2020.

Located in Waltham, Massachusetts, GBIA is an employee benefits agency primarily providing group medical, dental, life, short & long-term disability, and long-term care insurance. John Siracusa, Founder of GBIA, and his team will join THG's New England operations.

"We are excited to join forces with THG," said Siracusa. "Now as part of a top 25 national broker with full service capabilities, we will be able to offer our existing customers with more robust coverage options, access to additional markets, and many value added services."

"GBIA has a comprehensive array of product offerings that are well aligned to further expand our employee benefits solutions in our New England region," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "We are thrilled to welcome John and his associates to THG's New England team."

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

