The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Hiram Cohen & Son, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired New York-based Hiram Cohen & Son, Inc. ("HCS"). The transaction became effective on December 1, 2020.

HCS, founded in 1919, is still operated by descendants of the founder, Hiram Cohen, celebrating four generations in the same family. HCS is a Property & Casualty ("P&C") focused agency with a specialization in high net worth personal lines, real estate, law firms, financial institutions, family offices, retailers and importers of all kinds. Ronald Cohen, Darren Cohen, and their associates will continue to operate out of their office in Williston Park as part of the Tri-State operations of THG.

It became apparent as the deal expected to close that this milestone would be marked in a unique way by both firms. This is an exciting transaction for both THG and HCS as it is HCS's 101st year in business and THG's 101st acquisition to date.

"Our long-term client relationships are our top priority," says Ronald Cohen. "By joining THG, our clients will receive the same degree of customer service that they have come to expect, plus the additional capabilities, expertise and resources available through a larger organization like THG." Darren Cohen added, "Throughout the process we got to know many of the people at THG and was impressed with the dedication, knowledge and kindness. Partnering with THG will set us on the right path for the next 100 years."

"I've known Ron and Darren for more than 10 years and I'm excited they are now part of the THG team. HCS has a long history of providing expert advice coupled with top-notch client service," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "THG welcomes this established team of experienced professionals to continue to fuel growth in the Tri-State region."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

