The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Jamieson Insurance Agency, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Vermont-based Jamieson Insurance Agency, Inc. (JIA). The transaction became effective July 1, 2019.

JIA is a property & casualty agency primarily providing business, auto & home insurance to clients throughout Vermont. Agency Leader, Jon Jamieson, will continue to lead the JIA team out of their three offices in Richmond, Waitsfield, and Waterbury.

"Since 1977, JIA has been a family run business focused on high-quality service and commitment to our community," said Jon Jamieson. "THG's like-minded values and a similar approach to service opens the door to added resources while we have the ability to maintain the local management that is important to both our clients and associates."

"The client experience and culture that Jon and his family have built is a perfect match for THG," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are extremely pleased to further increase our New England footprint and welcome Jon and his associates to our growing THG team."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 80 offices in 19 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

