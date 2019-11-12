The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Massachusetts-Based G&N Insurance

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Gould & Naimoli Partners, LLC/G&N Insurance ("G&N"). The transaction became effective November 1, 2019.

G&N is a property & casualty insurance agency primarily providing personal lines insurance to real estate owners in the New England area. Founded in 2010 by agency leaders, Zack Gould and Matt Naimoli, G&N was recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine for the past three years. G&N will continue to operate out of its Southborough, Massachusetts location under the leadership of Gould and Naimoli.

"As a rapidly growing agency, we are looking forward to the added capabilities we will have as part of THG," said Naimoli. "Leveraging THG's platform will provide G&N and our team more opportunities for growth and our clients with better, more expansive service than ever before."

"G&N possesses everything THG looks for in a new partner," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "Its focus on core values, infectious work ethic, and strong organic growth model all make for a great fit."

"Matt and I are extremely proud of the culture we have fostered at G&N," said Gould. "We could not be more excited to find a partner with like-minded values and a similar approach to client service."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

