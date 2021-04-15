The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires McCartha, Cobb & Associates, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired South Carolina-based McCartha, Cobb & Associates, Inc. ("MC"). The transaction became effective on April 1, 2021.

MC is an insurance agency, specializing in contract and commercial surety bonds to the construction industry. As part of the transition, Wayne McCartha, Ray Cobb, and Kathryn McCartha-Powers will join the THG Southeast region office in Columbia, SC.

"We are pleased to be fueling the growth of our business with THG as a strategic partner," said Wayne McCartha. "Partnering with THG, will enable us to collaborate across a broader platform and expand the depth and reach of our surety-expertise."

"We are confident that the firm and its associates will strengthen our construction and surety bonds practice in the Southeast," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are excited to welcome them to our expanding team at THG."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to growth through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 100 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 20 states. THG is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. Please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com

