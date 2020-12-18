The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Plan Benefit Services, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has acquired South Carolina-based Plan Benefit Services, Inc. ("PBSI"). The transaction became effective on December 1, 2020.

Plan Benefit Services, Inc. is an employee benefits consulting, management and brokerage firm independently owned and operated since 1986. As a part of the transaction, Branford Armstrong and the PBSI associates will join THG's Southeast operations and continue to work out of their existing location in West Columbia, South Carolina.

"With our tradition of excellence, we are confident that joining THG will allow us to provide our clients additional resources and the support of a national brokerage," said Branford Armstrong. "while they will continue to work with a team they know and trust."

"We look forward to partnering with the innovative team of professionals at PBSI," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "PBSI is committed to delivering tailored benefits solutions and sound advice; this falls right in line with the THG values."

About THG: THG is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. THG is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. THG seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has over 100 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

