The Hilb Group, LLC Acquires Regency Insurance Group, LLC

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Florida-based Regency Insurance Group, LLC ("RIG"). The transaction became effective February 1, 2020.

Based in Bonita Springs, Florida, RIG is a property & casualty agency that specializes in personal lines coverage. RIG is focused on serving households throughout Florida by offering home, auto, flood, and watercraft insurance. Agency Leaders, Kagen Cooksley and Kevin Koelemeyer, will continue to lead RIG's associates out of their existing office location.

"RIG is a fantastic fit for our Florida operations," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "Their expertise in personal insurance is a welcomed addition. We look forward to working with Kagen, Kevin and their dedicated associates at RIG."

"We believe this presents an opportunity to further improve and expand the quality service and insurance solutions we provide our clients," said Cooksley.

"We look forward to a mutually and highly beneficial partnership with THG," added Koelemeyer.

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

