The Hilb Group, LLC Adds Aloisio Insurance Associates, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC (THG) announced today the acquisition of Rhode Island-based Aloisio Insurance Associates, Inc. ("AIA").

AIA, a full-service insurance agency, primarily provides property & casualty insurance to individuals and business in the Rhode Island area. Located in North Providence, AIA and its associates will join THG's regional operations in New England.

"Joining THG will allow us to further support our clients with a multitude of additional services," said Art Aloisio, AIA Agency President. "Our team is looking forward to the next chapter in AIA's history with expanded resources and the ability to collaborate with THG agencies across the nation."

"AIA has developed the reputation of excellent customer service since its establishment in 1961 that is a perfect fit for the culture we are creating at THG," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Art and his team to our expanding team at THG."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 67 offices in 17 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hilbgroup.com

