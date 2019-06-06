The Hilb Group, LLC Adds Pfister Insurance, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Delaware-based Pfister Insurance, Inc ("Pfister"). The transaction became effective June 1, 2019.

Located in Dover, Pfister is a full-service property & casualty agency primarily providing business, auto & home insurance to clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. Pfister's agency leaders, Mel Warren, Jim Watkins, and Scott Foltz, will continue to lead the agency's associates out of their current office location.

"Pfister greatly values our clients and we will always do what it takes to deliver the best quality coverage and service possible," said Warren. "Joining THG will allow us to provide our clients additional resources and support of a national brokerage, while they will continue to work with a team they know and trust."

"The Pfister team has done an outstanding job building a firm whose primary focus will remain the clients' success," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. " Pfister's reputation and dedicated team makes a great addition to continue our growth in the Mid-Atlantic region."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 81 offices in 19 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

