The Hilb Group, LLC Adds WNC Health Insurance

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of North Carolina-based Josh Williams Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a WNC Health Insurance ("WNC"). The transaction became effective September 1, 2019.

WNC is a full-service employee benefits firm providing a broad range of health insurance and other benefit programs to businesses and individuals in the region. Following the transaction, the WNC team will continue doing business under the leadership of Josh Williams from their existing location in Asheville, North Carolina.

"For over 20 years we have striven to deliver the best services and resources to our WNC clients," said Josh Williams. "We look forward to providing compelling service enhancements for our clients and growth opportunities for our associates through this partnership."

"Josh and his team have built an exceptional agency and will be a great addition, both operationally and culturally, to our Carolinas operations," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are pleased to welcome Josh and his team to THG."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 85 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

