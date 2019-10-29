The Hilb Group, LLC Expands Footprint in New York with Avanti Associates Ltd.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of New York-based Avanti Associates Ltd. ("Avanti"), comprised of Associated Insurance Agency of Westchester, Inc., Comprehensive Insurance Brokerage, Inc. and Bruce Farnham Associates, Ltd. The transaction became effective October 1, 2019.

Avanti is a full-service agency providing personal and commercial insurance as well as life, health, disability, employee benefits, pensions, & estate planning. With locations in Armonk and Pelham, Avanti associates will continue to operate out of their offices under the management of Agency Leaders, John D'Amato, Ann Marie Papa, Anthony Villani and Peter O'Brien.

"Our mission at Avanti is to create and maintain exceptional relationships with our clients, carriers, and communities so that we can build a network of resources benefiting all those connected," said John D'Amato. "With this partnership, we are following our mission by adding the solutions and expertise of a national broker to support the needs of our clients and associates."

"Avanti's staff of experienced professionals will be a welcome addition to our Tri-State operations," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "We are looking forward to expanding Avanti's successful platform throughout our region."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 85 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

