The Hilb Group, LLC Expands Footprint into Tennessee With Mackie Financial Group

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Tennessee-based Mackie Financial Group, LLC (MFG). The transaction became effective August 1, 2019.

MFG is a full-service agency primarily providing insurance for employee benefits, Medicare Supplemental/Advantage, individual life and annuities. As a part of the deal, MFG will join THG's operations based in Abingdon, VA and continue to operate out of their current location in Johnson City, TN.

"MFG will be a valuable asset to THG's Abingdon-based business as it grows throughout the region," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are excited to welcome them to our team."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 80 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

