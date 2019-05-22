The Hilb Group, LLC Expands to Missouri Through Acquisition of The Keane Insurance Group, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Missouri-based The Keane Insurance Group, Inc ("KIG"). The transaction became effective May 1, 2019.

Founded in 1995, KIG is an insurance brokerage specializing in medical professional liability insurance for physicians and other healthcare providers throughout the nation. KIG's associates and Agency Leader, John Keane, are joining THG under their existing name and will continue to operate out of their main office in St. Louis, MO and other locations.

"Our team has significant experience working with doctors and healthcare professionals throughout the nation," said John Keane. "Joining THG allows us to continue to exceed client expectations by leveraging size, knowledge, and experience to find the best possible offerings and resources for all of our clients and associates."

"KIG has a long, established presence in the medical professional liability market," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We are excited to add their team's strong expertise as we continue to grow THG's national footprint."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has 80 offices in 19 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

