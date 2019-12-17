The Hilb Group, LLC Further Expands Footprint in Virginia with Kerr-Boswell, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of Virginia-based Kerr-Boswell, Inc. ("KB"). The transaction became effective December 1, 2019.

For more than 60 years, KB has provided employee benefits, property and casualty, life, health, and financial services to businesses and individuals throughout the Tri-Cities and Mid-Atlantic region. KB associates will continue to operate out of their existing Bristol, Virginia location under the management of THG's Abingdon, VA operations.

"KB customers can continue to rely on the same level of dedication to providing services that make a difference in their lives," said Billy Witt, who leads THG's operations in Abingdon. "They will also gain the added benefits and value from THG's resources to ensure we offer customers the best solutions specific to their business."

"KB is an ideal partner to help strengthen our regional presence in THG's home state of Virginia and we are excited to welcome the KB team to our growing platform in the region," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG.

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Goldman

804-205-1209

mgoldman@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

Related Links

https://www.hilbgroup.com

