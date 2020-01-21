The Hilb Group, LLC Further Strengthens Medical Professional Liability Program with Acquisition of BR Vital Brokerage, Inc.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of New York-based BR Vital Brokerage, Inc. ("BRV"). The transaction became effective January 1, 2020.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, BRV is an independent brokerage primarily providing property and casualty insurance with a specialty in providing liability coverage to medical professionals. Steven Bykovsky, owner of BVR, will continue to lead BVR's associates out of their existing location in Brooklyn.

"We are looking forward to the added capabilities we will have as part of THG," said Bykovsky. "Access to a national network and pool of resources will help us provide clients with better, more expansive service than ever before."

"BVR's specialty focus goes a long way toward strengthening both our program offerings and presence in the Tri-State region," said Ricky Spiro, THG CEO. "We look forward to welcoming Steven and his associates to THG's team."

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 20 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Goldman

804-205-1209

mgoldman@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

