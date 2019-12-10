The Hilb Group, LLC Hires Property and Casualty Insurance Specialist Beth Berardi, Acquires her Book of Business

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today that it has hired property and casualty insurance specialist, Beth Berardi, and acquired her book of business. The transaction became effective November 21, 2019.

Based in Braintree, MA, Berardi will join the THG New England operations, bringing her experience specializing in hospitality insurance. Her addition will complement and strengthen THG's capabilities in the New England region.

About THG: THG is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of global investment firm, The Carlyle Group. THG seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 90 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

