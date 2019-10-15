The Hilb Group, LLC Strengthens Transportation Practice with Acquisition of Campisano Insurance Agency

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group, LLC ("THG") announced today the acquisition of New Jersey-based LCIA, Inc. DBA Campisano Insurance Agency ("LCIA"). The transaction became effective October 1, 2019.

LCIA is a full-service Property & Casualty agency that has specialized in the commercial transportation and trucking industry since 1980. Headquartered in Kearny, New Jersey, LCIA primarily provides commercial insurance in the Tri-state area for auto liability/physical damage, tow packages, cargo/inland marine, workers' compensation, umbrella/excess and general/garage liability.

"LCIA's transportation and trucking expertise will add depth to THG's specialty programs and further strengthen our transportation practice in the Tri-State region," said Ricky Spiro, CEO of THG. "We could not be more excited to welcome LCIA's associates to our growing team."

Gus Campisano, LCIA Agency Leader, will continue to lead the company's associates out of their existing location.

"We are proud of the strong relationships we have built with our clients by maintaining a strong reputation of service and expertise," said Gus Campisano. "Our clients will continue to receive the same level of service along with the additional resources that accompany our partnership with THG."

About the Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 85 offices in 21 states. Please visit our website at: http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Margaret Clary

804-205-1209

mclary@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804-414-6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC

