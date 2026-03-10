The Hill & Valley Forum Announces New Slate of Speakers for 2026 Annual Event

New speakers from finance, venture, technology, and government - including J.P. Morgan's Jamie Dimon, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, join the bipartisan gathering shaping U.S. innovation policy

The Hill & Valley Forum takes place March 24 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hill & Valley Forum, a bipartisan, bicoastal alliance of technology accelerationists, today announced an additional slate of speakers for its annual convening on March 24, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

Newly announced speakers include leaders from technology, investment, and public service:

Jamie Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase

Dylan Field, CEO, Figma

David Friedberg, CEO and Chairman, Ohalo Genetics

Joe Gebbia, Co-Founder, Airbnb

Klaus Hommels, Founder & Chairman, Lakestar

Jared Isaacman, Administrator, NASA

Thomas Laffont, Co-Founder, Coatue

James Litinsky, Founder & CEO, MP Materials

Kelly Loeffler, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Ravi Mhatre, Partner and Co-Founder, Lightspeed

Hemant Taneja, CEO, General Catalyst

This year's Forum will examine how America's innovation legacy can translate into sustained technological and industrial leadership for the next 250 years - strengthening resilience and opportunity for every American.

Entering its third year, The Hill & Valley Forum's daytime program will examine how the United States and its allies are deepening partnerships to build, deploy, and scale the advanced technologies shaping the future economy and national security. New sessions this year will include:

Made in America Supply Chain

NATO and European Industrial Power

Space Economy

Critical Minerals and America's Industrial Rebuild

Government and Intelligent Designed Systems

Biotech Supply Chain Security

Winning the AI Race

The Forum brings together senior U.S. policymakers, defense and national security leaders, technology builders, and investors for substantive dialogue at the intersection of national security, emerging technology, and American economic competitiveness. No other private convening brings together as many sitting members of Congress and U.S. Senators - exceeding even the World Economic Forum, the Munich Security Conference, and the Reagan National Defense Forum.

The event will be livestreamed on X (@HillValleyForum) and www.thehillandvalleyforum.com.

About The Hill & Valley Forum

The Hill & Valley Forum is a bipartisan, bicoastal alliance of technology accelerationists committed to advancing American economic leadership in an era of strategic competition. Founded by Jacob Helberg (United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment), Christian Garrett (Partner at 137 Ventures), and Delian Asparouhov (Partner at Founders Fund and President and Co-Founder of Varda Space Industries), The Hill & Valley Forum was established to rebuild the connective tissue between Washington and Silicon Valley - aligning policymakers, technology builders, investors, and national security leaders around the policies, capital, and capabilities required to maintain U.S. leadership in emerging technologies.

