The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Presents the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers™ Class of 2024 Graduates
Jun 13, 2024, 15:00 ET
More than 60 Hispanic corporate leaders completed the prestigious leadership advancement program in Atlanta this month.
ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is delighted to announce the successful completion of the 17th cohort of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers™ (YHCA) program on June 12.
The HACR YHCA program boasts an accomplished group of young Hispanic corporate professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and significant achievements in their respective fields.
"I proudly congratulate every one of the talented graduates of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers™ program on their exceptional achievements," said HACR President & CEO, Cid Wilson. "Their steadfast dedication, relentless effort, and unwavering commitment to excellence have distinguished them as shining examples of the remarkable potential of Hispanic leaders within Corporate America."
The HACR YHCA program emphasizes professional leadership, community engagement, and corporate diversity, and promotes Hispanic and Latino representation in high-level corporate positions. The program began with virtual training over two months and culminated with a dynamic in-person experience in Atlanta over the past few days. The group bonded over stories of resilience and perseverance during two-and-a-half days of training and one day of community service for the Latin American Association (LAA), which offers education, nutrition, housing, and healthcare access in Atlanta.
The HACR YHCA program embodies HACR's core mission of enhancing Hispanic representation in Corporate America, embracing heritage and cultural identity while prioritizing corporate diversity, leadership, and community involvement. Participants exchange narratives from diverse, bicultural, multilingual, and immigrant viewpoints, fostering solidarity through shared resilience. The culminating in-person segment coincided with the 2024 HACR Executive Programs, uniting C-suite Latino executives and advocates. Despite distinct agendas, HACR YHCA candidates and senior leaders convened during meals and receptions, fostering invaluable networking and relationship-building opportunities.
More than 30 Fortune 500 and HACR member companies collectively sponsored 63 Hispanic employees to complete the 2024 program. Here is the list in alphabetical order by company:
AARP
Sébastien Monzón Rueda
Accenture
Nicholas Rinz
AlixPartners
Cecilia Velázquez-Chávez
Christopher Sanchez Montes de Oca
Altria Group
Sabrina Sifuentes
Michelle Ramirez
Blanca Cristina Barajas Rodriguez
Ana Romero
Bank of America
Bruno Grimm de Campos
Jose Magadan
Bristol Myers Squibb
Camila Morena
Ricardo Sanchez
Carla Cárdenas Ayala
Chevron
Luis Enrique Valencia
Alejandro Lerza
Liliana Cevallos
Circle K
Angela Mondragon
Cisco Systems
Angel Velez
Comerica Bank
Fredy Salguero
Dell Technologies
Joana Vargas
Cristina Lima Grinda
Celia Sofia Loya
Dow, Inc.
Kymberly Juettemeyer
Meaghin Lucero
Sean Ortega
GE HealthCare
Iris Simmons
Bruno Yabuta
General Motors
Raul Alberto Sosa Velazquez
Jose Rivera III
Lucitania Hernandez
Sofía Carrasquillo Aponte
Eduardo Quintero Cruz
Honeywell International Inc.
Ernesto López Hernández
Humana Inc.
Diana Duran
Efrain Cuadra
Intel Corporation
Jaymie M. Velasquez
Nidia Segura
Johnson & Johnson
Veronica Berruz
Manuel Morales Robles
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Alejandra Garcia
Zindy Arias
Liberty Mutual
Joanne Loubriel
Brenda Ferman
Jose Medina
McDonald's Corporation
Sandy Giranio
Yaritza Vallejo
Carlos Terrazas
Nationwide
Noemi Garcia
Papa John's International
Miguel Alvarez
PNC
Miguel Angel Yáñez Sauza
Giovanni Perez
Edith Campos
Procter & Gamble
Evelyn Taveras
Jhohan Lozano
Prudential Financial
Suzette Cintron
State Street
Brankely Garcia Marcano
Andres Marin Olavarria
The Coca-Cola Company
Jessan Torres
Unilever
Vicky Estrella
United Parcel Service, Inc.
Andrea Quintero
Carlos Huezo
U.S. Bank
Jordan Valdez Soto
Marcela Groves
About HACR
Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.
Contact information:
SOURCE Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)
