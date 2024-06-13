The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Presents the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers™ Class of 2024 Graduates

More than 60 Hispanic corporate leaders completed the prestigious leadership advancement program in Atlanta this month.

ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is delighted to announce the successful completion of the 17th cohort of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers™ (YHCA) program on June 12.

The HACR YHCA program boasts an accomplished group of young Hispanic corporate professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and significant achievements in their respective fields.

"I proudly congratulate every one of the talented graduates of the HACR Young Hispanic Corporate Achievers™ program on their exceptional achievements," said HACR President & CEO, Cid Wilson. "Their steadfast dedication, relentless effort, and unwavering commitment to excellence have distinguished them as shining examples of the remarkable potential of Hispanic leaders within Corporate America."

The HACR YHCA program emphasizes professional leadership, community engagement, and corporate diversity, and promotes Hispanic and Latino representation in high-level corporate positions. The program began with virtual training over two months and culminated with a dynamic in-person experience in Atlanta over the past few days. The group bonded over stories of resilience and perseverance during two-and-a-half days of training and one day of community service for the Latin American Association (LAA), which offers education, nutrition, housing, and healthcare access in Atlanta.

The HACR YHCA program embodies HACR's core mission of enhancing Hispanic representation in Corporate America, embracing heritage and cultural identity while prioritizing corporate diversity, leadership, and community involvement. Participants exchange narratives from diverse, bicultural, multilingual, and immigrant viewpoints, fostering solidarity through shared resilience. The culminating in-person segment coincided with the 2024 HACR Executive Programs, uniting C-suite Latino executives and advocates. Despite distinct agendas, HACR YHCA candidates and senior leaders convened during meals and receptions, fostering invaluable networking and relationship-building opportunities.

More than 30 Fortune 500 and HACR member companies collectively sponsored 63 Hispanic employees to complete the 2024 program. Here is the list in alphabetical order by company:

AARP

Sébastien Monzón Rueda

Accenture

Nicholas Rinz

AlixPartners

Cecilia Velázquez-Chávez

Christopher Sanchez Montes de Oca

Altria Group

Sabrina Sifuentes

Michelle Ramirez

Blanca Cristina Barajas Rodriguez

Ana Romero

Bank of America

Bruno Grimm de Campos

Jose Magadan

Bristol Myers Squibb

Camila Morena

Ricardo Sanchez

Carla Cárdenas Ayala

Chevron

Luis Enrique Valencia

Alejandro Lerza

Liliana Cevallos

Circle K

Angela Mondragon

Cisco Systems

Angel Velez

Comerica Bank

Fredy Salguero

Dell Technologies

Joana Vargas

Cristina Lima Grinda

Celia Sofia Loya

Dow, Inc.

Kymberly Juettemeyer

Meaghin Lucero

Sean Ortega

GE HealthCare

Iris Simmons

Bruno Yabuta

General Motors

Raul Alberto Sosa Velazquez

Jose Rivera III

Google

Lucitania Hernandez

Sofía Carrasquillo Aponte

Eduardo Quintero Cruz

Honeywell International Inc.

Ernesto López Hernández

Humana Inc.

Diana Duran

Efrain Cuadra

Intel Corporation

Jaymie M. Velasquez

Nidia Segura

Johnson & Johnson

Veronica Berruz

Manuel Morales Robles

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alejandra Garcia

Zindy Arias

Liberty Mutual

Joanne Loubriel

Brenda Ferman

Jose Medina

McDonald's Corporation

Sandy Giranio

Yaritza Vallejo

Carlos Terrazas

Nationwide

Noemi Garcia

Papa John's International

Miguel Alvarez

PNC

Miguel Angel Yáñez Sauza

Giovanni Perez

Edith Campos

Procter & Gamble

Evelyn Taveras

Jhohan Lozano

Prudential Financial

Suzette Cintron

State Street

Brankely Garcia Marcano

Andres Marin Olavarria

The Coca-Cola Company

Jessan Torres

Unilever

Vicky Estrella

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Andrea Quintero

Carlos Huezo

U.S. Bank

Jordan Valdez Soto

Marcela Groves

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through our corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout Corporate America.

Contact information:

[email protected]

