The Hispanic Leadership Summit kicks off today, the most important gathering of Latino Leaders since the elections, the outbreak of COVID-19 and the renewed focus on racial justice.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are All Human (WAAH), a nonprofit foundation dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion, will kickoff the third annual Hispanic Leadership Summit . With more than 2,000 participants, the Summit will be the largest national gathering of Latino leaders since the elections. The main objective will be to unify under a strategic vision and a shared agenda to advance the community over the next decade, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Through this process, US Hispanics will in effect join 193 nations who have leveraged the Global Goals to ensure the future prosperity of the planet and of their people.

The Hispanic Leadership Summit, which normally takes place at the United Nations in New York City, will feature more than 100 key panelists, including Dr. David Nabarro, Van Jones, Eva Longoria, "Don Francisco", Ramiro Cavazos and Henry R. Muñoz III. Dr Juan Andrade, Claudia Romo Edelman and Secretary Henry Cisneros will Co-Chair the event. The data-driven and action-oriented Hispanic Leadership Summit will also feature speakers from UNICEF, PepsiCo, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Yum! Brands, Bank of America, Nielsen, Pinnacle and Bristol Myers Squibb, amongst others. Eva Longoria will conclude the summit with a conversation on unity and hope in 2021, speaking to the power and resilience of the community and the importance of coming together behind a shared goal.

"This is an important moment for Latinos. We have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. It is imperative that we come together and agree on a plan of action. We need to join forces to help Latinos get back on their feet and not lose ground because of Covid, and we need to align on what are the most strategic interventions that will allow us to break down the systemic barriers that are stopping us from reaching our full potential," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation. "It is about taking our destiny into our own hands both in the short term and in the long term."

We Are All Human Foundation is grateful for partners that have made this Summit possible. Signature partners are: Beam Suntory, IBM, NRG, Procter & Gamble, and Yum! Brands. Platinum partners are: Bank of America, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Frito Lay North America. Gold partners are: Claro Enterprise Solutions, G6 Hospitality and Modelo. Silver partners are: Aflac and Salesforce.

During the 2019 Hispanic Leadership Summit, more than 100 Hispanic organizations and leaders joined forces to launch the Hispanic Star – a platform to showcase the positive contributions of Latinos and to champion the advancement of the community. This year, the Hispanic Star will introduce the Human Impact Database, a powerful national database of 38 million Hispanics with a comprehensive view on Hispanic identity factors, advocacy behaviors, barriers, and demographics. The Hispanic Star has become a powerful unifying force that will be instrumental in executing the plan that emerges from the Summit.

For more information on the Hispanic Leadership Summit, December 7-9, including full program details, visit the We Are All Human website .

About We Are All Human

The We Are All Human Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to equity, diversity and inclusion. Made up of an experienced group of marketers and sustainability activists with backgrounds from the United Nations, global affairs, media, and the corporate world, our team is committed to making change through collective action.

Media Contact

Marisa Garcia de Celis, [email protected]

SOURCE We Are All Human