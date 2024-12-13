THE HISPANIC STAR GALA GATHERED THE MOST IMPORTANT LATINOS AND ALLIES IN THE COUNTRY IN NYC

Cesar Conde ignited the gathering with his powerful words, inspiring everyone present. "I believe strongly in the capacity of our Latino community. To overcome any challenge. And for us at the NBC Universal News Group, we feel a tremendous responsibility to play a role and help ensure that our country thrives. Tonight, I'd like to recognize and dedicate this award to the journalists. To the people who have dedicated their lives to doing the difficult work of helping us all understand the complex world that we live in."

"Thank you so much to Hispanic Star for this recognition. I've spent several decades trying to change the narrative and tell the narrative about Latinos and Latinas. And we still have a lot of work to do. Tonight, hanging out with Cesar Conde, Emilio Estefan, Billie Jean King, Rosie Canals, Dr. Q., I'm like, what's happening? Where are we? Because this is who we are. We know we are not the face of what people are thinking that we are," said Maria Hinojosa, Founder & President at Futuro Media.

"I want to thank everyone at the We Are All Human Foundation, especially the founder, Claudia Romo Edelman. After going through this evening and learning so much, it's an eternal honor to share this with Rosie. For more than 50 years, we have worked to provide access and opportunities for all people. We are responsible for the birth of women's professional tennis, and we're not done yet," said Billy Jean King, followed by Rosie Casals. "Listening to Claudia, her motivational conversations with everybody about Latinos and how important it is to be together and prosper and support. This evening, in the words of my friend Billie Jean: 'Let's show up, let's stand up, and let's speak out.' Vamos!"

"As Latinos, we have every reason to hold our heads high, to celebrate our hard work, our journeys, our accomplishments, and how the growth of our community is driving prosperity for the whole country. It's time to redefine what it means to be Latino for those who would put us in a box and tell us that we shouldn't be in Investment Banking, Asset Management, Real Estate, or Private Equity. Thank you, Claudia and team. Your leadership and dedication are truly inspiring," said Martin Cabrera, CEO & Founder of Cabrera Capital.

The night was full of color, music, and dancing thanks to the up-and-coming singer Gusi, who performed during the night, and Jacqueline Towers-Perkins, the claimed Auctioneer, who helped raise funds to support the Hispanic Star's initiatives.

The Hispanic Star Gala brought together distinguished members and allies of the Latino community from diverse fields, including the arts, fashion, media, technology, and social media. Special guests included Emilio Estefan, Grammy & Emmy Award-winning Producer, Director, and Entrepreneur; Karla Martinez de Salas, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue Mexico & LATAM; Willy Chavarría, iconic Fashion Designer; Raúl Rocha, Owner & President, Miss Universe; Meghan Picerno, Coloratura Soprano, Broadway Actor; Deborah Hung, Model & TV Personality; Alfredo Quiñones (Dr. Q), Neurosurgeon; Gina Brillon, Comedian, Writer, Actress; Mauricio Gonzalez, M.D.; Raul Peñaranda, Fashion Designer; and Horchata Soto, Content Creator.

"We will not stop until Latinos are recognized as a vital force driving our country's growth and prosperity—a world where the Latino narrative shines," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation and Hispanic Star. "This night was a testament to the power of our unified voices."

The event's co-chairs are Nina García, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE, and Marissa Solis, SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, NFL, among others .

The Gala reached its fundraising goals to support the Hispanic Star's mission of elevating the narrative of the Hispanic community. The silent auction will continue through the end of December and includes art, entertainment, trips, fashion, and sports offerings , among many other items. Pictures of the event are available in BFA and Getty Images .

Corporate sponsors of the Gala included: Pepsico, Airbnb, ALPFA, American Cancer Society, Bank of America, BMS, Coca-Cola, Corsica Capital, D'Exposito, Distrito Por el Mundo, DRR Advisors, Edelman, Evans/WPP, Flywheel Commerce Network, Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, Garcia Hamilton & Associates, GDA Luma Capital Management LP, Google, Goya, Heart Mind Money Foundation / Latina Empire, L'Oreal, Martin Cabrera, McMillan, NAHREP, NFL, Nielsen, No Gender, Paul Hastings, PayPal, Salesforce, Steven Felsher, Televisa Univision, TikTok / Byte Dance, Unilever, AARP, ABinBev, American Express, Avante Capital Partners, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Emerald Exhibitions, Lerma, Mastercard, NBC Universal, Raven Wood Cap, Suntory Global Spirits.

About We Are All Human:

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. Its biggest platform - the Hispanic Star - is an advocacy-driven platform with convening, mobilizing, and communications superpowers devoted to elevating the potential of Latinos by changing perceptions. Hispanic Star was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

