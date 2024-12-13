THE HISPANIC STAR GALA GATHERED THE MOST IMPORTANT LATINOS AND ALLIES IN THE COUNTRY IN NYC

News provided by

We Are All Human

Dec 13, 2024, 10:39 ET

The exclusive event honored Martin Cabrera, CEO & Founder of Cabrera Capital, NBC's Universal Cesar Conde, award-winning journalist Maria Hinojosa and
Sports Icon and Equality Champions Billie Jean King, alongside Rosie Casals, Founder & President of Sportswomen, Inc.

  • More than 650 guests celebrated a fabulous and colorful night full of music, emotional beneficiary testimonials, and powerful messages from honorees.
  • Pictures of the fabulous night are available from BFA and Getty Images.
  • Hispanic Star surpassed its fundraising goals to support its mission of elevating the narrative of the Hispanic community.

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Star commemorated its fourth Annual Gala—an evening dedicated to mobilizing support for the Hispanic community, accentuating Hispanics' critical positive contributions to the United States at Cipriani Wallstreet. Leaders, celebrities, philanthropists, companies, and activists gathered to honor and recognize the accomplishments of Hispanic Stars, who inspire the community and elevate the true narrative of Latinos as positive contributors to the U.S.

Cesar Conde ignited the gathering with his powerful words, inspiring everyone present. "I believe strongly in the capacity of our Latino community. To overcome any challenge. And for us at the NBC Universal News Group, we feel a tremendous responsibility to play a role and help ensure that our country thrives. Tonight, I'd like to recognize and dedicate this award to the journalists. To the people who have dedicated their lives to doing the difficult work of helping us all understand the complex world that we live in."

"Thank you so much to Hispanic Star for this recognition. I've spent several decades trying to change the narrative and tell the narrative about Latinos and Latinas. And we still have a lot of work to do. Tonight, hanging out with Cesar Conde, Emilio Estefan, Billie Jean King, Rosie Canals, Dr. Q., I'm like, what's happening? Where are we? Because this is who we are. We know we are not the face of what people are thinking that we are," said Maria Hinojosa, Founder & President at Futuro Media.

"I want to thank everyone at the We Are All Human Foundation, especially the founder, Claudia Romo Edelman. After going through this evening and learning so much, it's an eternal honor to share this with Rosie. For more than 50 years, we have worked to provide access and opportunities for all people. We are responsible for the birth of women's professional tennis, and we're not done yet," said Billy Jean King, followed by Rosie Casals. "Listening to Claudia, her motivational conversations with everybody about Latinos and how important it is to be together and prosper and support. This evening, in the words of my friend Billie Jean: 'Let's show up, let's stand up, and let's speak out.' Vamos!"

"As Latinos, we have every reason to hold our heads high, to celebrate our hard work, our journeys, our accomplishments, and how the growth of our community is driving prosperity for the whole country. It's time to redefine what it means to be Latino for those who would put us in a box and tell us that we shouldn't be in Investment Banking, Asset Management, Real Estate, or Private Equity. Thank you, Claudia and team. Your leadership and dedication are truly inspiring," said Martin Cabrera, CEO & Founder of Cabrera Capital.

The night was full of color, music, and dancing thanks to the up-and-coming singer Gusi, who performed during the night, and Jacqueline Towers-Perkins, the claimed Auctioneer, who helped raise funds to support the Hispanic Star's initiatives.

The Hispanic Star Gala brought together distinguished members and allies of the Latino community from diverse fields, including the arts, fashion, media, technology, and social media. Special guests included Emilio Estefan, Grammy & Emmy Award-winning Producer, Director, and Entrepreneur; Karla Martinez de Salas, Head of Editorial Content, Vogue Mexico & LATAM; Willy Chavarría, iconic Fashion Designer; Raúl Rocha, Owner & President, Miss Universe; Meghan Picerno, Coloratura Soprano, Broadway Actor; Deborah Hung, Model & TV Personality; Alfredo Quiñones (Dr. Q), Neurosurgeon; Gina Brillon, Comedian, Writer, Actress; Mauricio Gonzalez, M.D.; Raul Peñaranda, Fashion Designer; and Horchata Soto, Content Creator.

"We will not stop until Latinos are recognized as a vital force driving our country's growth and prosperity—a world where the Latino narrative shines," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation and Hispanic Star. "This night was a testament to the power of our unified voices."

The event's co-chairs are Nina García, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE, and Marissa Solis, SVP of Global Brand and Consumer Marketing, NFL, among others

The Gala reached its fundraising goals to support the Hispanic Star's mission of elevating the narrative of the Hispanic community. The silent auction will continue through the end of December and includes art, entertainment, trips, fashion, and sports offerings, among many other items. Pictures of the event are available in BFA and Getty Images.

Corporate sponsors of the Gala included: Pepsico, Airbnb, ALPFA, American Cancer Society, Bank of America, BMS, Coca-Cola, Corsica Capital, D'Exposito, Distrito Por el Mundo, DRR Advisors, Edelman, Evans/WPP, Flywheel Commerce Network, Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino, Garcia Hamilton & Associates, GDA Luma Capital Management LP, Google, Goya, Heart Mind Money Foundation / Latina Empire, L'Oreal, Martin Cabrera, McMillan, NAHREP, NFL, Nielsen, No Gender, Paul Hastings, PayPal, Salesforce, Steven Felsher, Televisa Univision, TikTok / Byte Dance, Unilever, AARP, ABinBev, American Express, Avante Capital Partners, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Emerald Exhibitions, Lerma, Mastercard, NBC Universal, Raven Wood Cap, Suntory Global Spirits.

About We Are All Human:
We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. Its biggest platform - the Hispanic Star - is an advocacy-driven platform with convening, mobilizing, and communications superpowers devoted to elevating the potential of Latinos by changing perceptions. Hispanic Star was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

Media Contact
Marisa Garcia de Celis
[email protected] 

SOURCE We Are All Human

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

HISPANIC LEADERSHIP SUMMIT BRINGS TOGETHER 700 LEADERS AT THE UN TO DEVELOP A PATH FOR THE U.S. LATINO COMMUNITY

HISPANIC LEADERSHIP SUMMIT BRINGS TOGETHER 700 LEADERS AT THE UN TO DEVELOP A PATH FOR THE U.S. LATINO COMMUNITY

This week, the seventh annual Hispanic Leadership Summit (HLS) kicked off the inaugural Hispanic Star Week 2024 in New York City. This event brings...
LOS HISPANOS AUMENTAN SU PRESENCIA EN EL FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE CREATIVIDAD CANNES LIONS

LOS HISPANOS AUMENTAN SU PRESENCIA EN EL FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE CREATIVIDAD CANNES LIONS

La Fundación We Are All Human Foundation (Somos Todos Humanos) e Hispanic Star (La Estrella Hispana) amplifican voces; los latinos entregan un...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Entertainment

Entertainment

Hispanic

Hispanic

Awards

Awards

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics