The History Channel's Award-Winning Television Series "Innovations with Ed Begley Jr." Features Medical Marijuana, Inc.

A June 13, 2018, news segment entitled "Advances in Hemp and Cannabis Technology" highlighted cannabis companies that are making advancements in technology, organic farming and compliance. The segment discusses Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s position as the first company to provide legal cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and in many countries around the world. In addition, the segment features the company's investment companies AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM) and Kannalife Sciences.

Hosted by Academy Award-winning actor and environmentalist Ed Begley Jr., Innovations is a 30-minute show geared toward educating the public on the latest technological breakthroughs. The show, a three-time Silver Telly Award winner, brings viewers the most cutting-edge information from a vast array of industries including health and wellness, global business and now cannabis. The show reaches a vast audience including consumers, professionals and medical professionals.

"It's an honor to be able to educate people on the history and development behind our portfolio of companies," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We believe that it is important to inform the public on the health and wellness benefits of cannabinoids and we're thrilled to announce our recent global expansion to bring hemp CBD products to international consumers."

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

