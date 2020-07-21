The Home Depot Accelerates Investments in Outdoor Power Categories, Refines Assortment of Top Brands

ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, today announced that it is accelerating its investments in resets of its outdoor power categories, as it also refines and simplifies its primary brands across the category.

"We have been extremely pleased by the customer response to our premiere outdoor power brands, as we improved the shopping experience with a simplified presentation," said Ted Decker, executive vice president, Merchandising. "Similar to prior resets in our power tool business, outdoor power equipment is being reset and positioned by brand, and we will complete this rollout to approximately 1,300 U.S. stores by year's end."

The enhanced assortment will include The Home Depot's top brands of innovative cordless outdoor power - Ryobi, Makita, DeWalt, and Milwaukee – as well as the most trusted brands of gas-powered products in the industry - Toro, Echo, John Deere, Cub Cadet, Honda, and Troy-Bilt.

As part of this merchandise reset, the company has made the decision to discontinue the Ego line of outdoor power equipment.

Earlier in the year, the company began refreshing its presentation of the outdoor power category to make it easier for customers to determine which equipment would best meet their needs. The branded-bay presentation features the latest in battery-powered technologies that have become increasingly popular among DIY consumers and professional landscapers.

Ryobi, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita provide common battery platforms across their industry-leading power tool and outdoor power equipment products, which collectively make up the vast majority of batteries already owned by consumers. This provides customers an array of options and flexibility for their battery powered tools that can be interchanged on the same battery platform.

The company expects to complete the resets in all remaining stores through spring of 2021.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

