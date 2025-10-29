The Home Depot Announces 2025 Innovation Award Winners

Company honors cutting-edge products making home improvement projects easier, faster and smarter

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot announced the winners of its 2025 Innovation Awards, recognizing groundbreaking products providing unique value, high performance and efficiency to both DIY and Pro home improvement customers.

The winners of the 2025 Innovation Awards include:

Overall Winner: EcoSmart Universal Select Light Bulb by Leedarson makes selecting the right light bulb easier than ever. Universal Select bulbs use advanced technology to allow customers to select their preferred wattage and shade of white light, allowing the same light bulb to be used in any room and any fixture.

First Runner-Up: Concrete Anchors by Cobra Torksave Pros time by providing a new and better way to anchor into concrete beyond traditional wedge anchors. Cobra Tork Concrete Anchors are removeable and can be installed with just a drill, making them faster and easier to use on any job.

Second Runner-Up: Smart Glass Door by Feather Rivergives homeowners the ability to control their privacy in seconds. The door changes seamlessly from frosted to clear glass, controlled by smart devices via the Hubspace app or with the manual touch of a button.

"Pros and DIYers come to The Home Depot to find the most innovative products at a great value that help them get the job done right," said Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot. "Their loyalty is a direct result of our suppliers' relentless commitment to delivering products with the best quality and value – ultimately helping our customers save time and money. "

In addition to the three winners, The Home Depot recognized several finalists as leaders in innovation:

Frigidaire Gallery 24 in. Top Control Built in Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel saves customers time with a 50-minute normal wash cycle that is among the fastest in the industry.

saves customers time with a 50-minute normal wash cycle that is among the fastest in the industry. Henry UltraTouch Insulation provides the same sound absorption and thermal performance of fiberglass and is resistant to both mold and mildew. It is made with 80% post-consumer denim, diverting 20 million pounds of denim from landfills annually.

provides the same sound absorption and thermal performance of fiberglass and is resistant to both mold and mildew. It is made with 80% post-consumer denim, diverting 20 million pounds of denim from landfills annually. Gorilla ToughLite Heavy Duty Garden Hose is a lightweight, no-kink hose that glides easily across surfaces, resists damage and offers ultimate flexibility for lasting convenience in any weather.

is a lightweight, no-kink hose that glides easily across surfaces, resists damage and offers ultimate flexibility for lasting convenience in any weather. Hampton Bay Moreland Ceiling Fan is a smart ceiling fan powered by Hubspace and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Customers can adjust fan settings and choose from six color temperatures for the perfect shade of light.

is a smart ceiling fan powered by Hubspace and compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Customers can adjust fan settings and choose from six color temperatures for the perfect shade of light. Kidde Smoke & Combo Detector with Ring Monitoring is the first smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in the marketplace and enables customers to opt in to 24/7 emergency response monitoring.

is the first smart smoke and carbon monoxide alarm in the marketplace and enables customers to opt in to 24/7 emergency response monitoring. Kwikfeed Ratchet Straps/Tie Downs save Pros time with magnetic hooks that stay in place when securing up to a 3,333-pound working load.

save Pros time with magnetic hooks that stay in place when securing up to a 3,333-pound working load. Milwaukee Battery Powered QUIK-LOK Power Head is an outdoor power equipment tool that delivers faster performance, longer runtime, and gas-level power – plus compatibility with 13 total attachments, saving the customer money and storage space.

is an outdoor power equipment tool that delivers faster performance, longer runtime, and gas-level power – plus compatibility with 13 total attachments, saving the customer money and storage space. Prism Single Component Grout is stain-resistant, has perfect color consistency and performs even in wet areas. It's ready to use and can be applied over existing grout, eliminating the need for grout removal.

is stain-resistant, has perfect color consistency and performs even in wet areas. It's ready to use and can be applied over existing grout, eliminating the need for grout removal. Ryobi 40V Mower provides 80 minutes of run time, faster charging, and more torque than leading competitors, delivering gas-level power and fingertip control for a smarter, stronger cut.

provides 80 minutes of run time, faster charging, and more torque than leading competitors, delivering gas-level power and fingertip control for a smarter, stronger cut. Traeger Woodridge Series makes the backyard BBQ even more enjoyable. Grillers can complete quick tasks like adjusting temperatures and setting timers easily with remote control and monitoring via the Traeger App.

Along with the product awards, The Home Depot honored Andersen Doors & Windows as Environmental Partner of the Year, Nien Made as Interconnected Partner of the Year, and Ring/Blink as Marketing Innovation Partner of the Year.

One supplier partner in each merchandising category was also recognized as Partner of the Year, highlighting their exceptional dedication and contribution to The Home Depot:

The Home Depot's 2025 Innovation Award-winning products are available in-store and online now. To learn more, visit www.homedepot.com/innovation.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter, the company operated more than 2,353 retail stores, over 800 branches and more than 325 distribution centers that directly fulfill customer orders across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

