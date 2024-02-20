The Home Depot Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 7.7%; Provides Fiscal 2024 Guidance

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results.

Fourth Quarter 2023

Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $34.8 billion, a decrease of 2.9% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Comparable sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 3.5%, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 4.0%.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $2.8 billion, or $2.82 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $3.4 billion, or $3.30 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2022. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, diluted earnings per share decreased 14.5% from the same period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2023

Sales for fiscal 2023 were $152.7 billion, a decrease of 3.0% from fiscal 2022. Comparable sales for fiscal 2023 decreased 3.2%, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 3.5%.

Net earnings for fiscal 2023 were $15.1 billion, or $15.11 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $17.1 billion, or $16.69 per diluted share in fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2023, diluted earnings per share decreased 9.5% versus last year.

"After three years of exceptional growth for our business, 2023 was a year of moderation," said Ted Decker, chair, president, and CEO. "During fiscal 2023, we focused on several initiatives to strengthen the business while also staying true to our strategic investments of creating the best interconnected experience, growing our pro wallet share through our unique ecosystem of capabilities, and building new stores. We remain excited about the future for home improvement and our ability to grow share in our large and fragmented market, which we estimate to be over $950 billion. I also want to thank our associates for their hard work and dedication to serving our customers and communities."

Dividend Declaration

The Company today announced that its board of directors approved a 7.7% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.25 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $9.00 per share.

The dividend is payable on March 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 7, 2024. This is the 148th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company will have 53 weeks of operating results in fiscal 2024 and provides the following guidance for fiscal 2024:

Total sales growth of approximately 1.0% including the 53 rd week 53 rd week projected to add approximately $2.3 billion to total sales

week Comparable sales to decline approximately 1.0% for the 52-week period

Approximately 12 new stores

Gross margin of approximately 33.9%

Operating margin of approximately 14.1%

Tax rate of approximately 24.5%

Net interest expense of approximately $1.8 billion

53-week diluted earnings-per-share-percent growth of approximately 1.0% 53 rd week expected to contribute approximately $0.30 of diluted earnings per share



The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated a total of 2,335 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 465,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended



in millions, except per share data January 28,

2024

January 29,

2023

% Change

January 28,

2024

January 29,

2023

% Change Net sales $ 34,786

$ 35,831

(2.9) %

$ 152,669

$ 157,403

(3.0) % Cost of sales 23,278

23,905

(2.6)

101,709

104,625

(2.8) Gross profit 11,508

11,926

(3.5)

50,960

52,778

(3.4) Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative 6,679

6,549

2.0

26,598

26,284

1.2 Depreciation and amortization 686

625

9.8

2,673

2,455

8.9 Total operating expenses 7,365

7,174

2.7

29,271

28,739

1.9 Operating income 4,143

4,752

(12.8)

21,689

24,039

(9.8) Interest and other (income) expense:





















Interest income and other, net (55)

(43)

27.9

(178)

(55)

N/M Interest expense 513

451

13.7

1,943

1,617

20.2 Interest and other, net 458

408

12.3

1,765

1,562

13.0 Earnings before provision for income taxes 3,685

4,344

(15.2)

19,924

22,477

(11.4) Provision for income taxes 884

982

(10.0)

4,781

5,372

(11.0) Net earnings $ 2,801

$ 3,362

(16.7) %

$ 15,143

$ 17,105

(11.5) %























Basic weighted average common shares 991

1,015

(2.4) %

999

1,022

(2.3) % Basic earnings per share $ 2.83

$ 3.31

(14.5)

$ 15.16

$ 16.74

(9.4)























Diluted weighted average common shares 994

1,018

(2.4) %

1,002

1,025

(2.2) % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.82

$ 3.30

(14.5)

$ 15.11

$ 16.69

(9.5)

























Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended



Selected Sales Data (1) January 28,

2024

January 29,

2023

% Change

January 28,

2024

January 29,

2023

% Change Customer transactions (in millions) 372.0

378.5

(1.7) %

1,621.8

1,666.4

(2.7) % Average ticket $ 88.87

$ 90.05

(1.3)

$ 90.07

$ 90.36

(0.3) Sales per retail square foot $ 550.50

$ 571.15

(3.6)

$ 604.55

$ 627.17

(3.6)

















(1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for HD Supply.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

in millions January 28,

2024

January 29,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,760

$ 2,757 Receivables, net 3,328

3,317 Merchandise inventories 20,976

24,886 Other current assets 1,711

1,511 Total current assets 29,775

32,471 Net property and equipment 26,154

25,631 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,884

6,941 Goodwill 8,455

7,444 Other assets 4,262

3,958 Total assets $ 76,530

$ 76,445







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,037

$ 11,443 Accrued salaries and related expenses 2,096

1,991 Current installments of long-term debt 1,368

1,231 Current operating lease liabilities 1,050

945 Other current liabilities 7,464

7,500 Total current liabilities 22,015

23,110 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 42,743

41,962 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,082

6,226 Other long-term liabilities 3,646

3,585 Total liabilities 75,486

74,883 Total stockholders' equity 1,044

1,562 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,530

$ 76,445

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended in millions January 28,

2024

January 29,

2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 15,143

$ 17,105 Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 3,247

2,975 Stock-based compensation expense 380

366 Changes in working capital 2,333

(6,240) Changes in deferred income taxes (245)

138 Other operating activities 314

271 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,172

14,615







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (3,226)

(3,119) Payments for businesses acquired, net (1,514)

— Other investing activities 11

(21) Net cash used in investing activities (4,729)

(3,140)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt, net —

(1,035) Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts 1,995

6,942 Repayments of long-term debt (1,271)

(2,491) Repurchases of common stock (7,951)

(6,696) Proceeds from sales of common stock 323

264 Cash dividends (8,383)

(7,789) Other financing activities (156)

(188) Net cash used in financing activities (15,443)

(10,993) Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,000

482 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3

(68) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,757

2,343 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,760

$ 2,757

