The Home Depot Announces Second Quarter Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $30.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, a 1.2 percent increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were positive 3.0 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were positive 3.1 percent. In the second quarter, the principal difference between the Company's sales growth and comparable sales performance reflects a shift in the fiscal calendar base due to 53 weeks of sales in fiscal 2018.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $3.5 billion, or $3.17 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $3.5 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2018. For the second quarter of fiscal 2019, diluted earnings per share increased 3.9 percent from the same period in the prior year.

"We were pleased with our results as we delivered accelerating comp performance throughout the quarter," said Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president. "I would like to thank our associates for their hard work and continued dedication to our customers."

"We are encouraged by the momentum we are seeing from our strategic investments and believe that the current health of the U.S. consumer and a stable housing environment continue to support our business. That being said, lumber prices have declined significantly compared to last year, which impacts our sales growth. As a result, today we are updating our sales guidance to account primarily for continued lumber price deflation, as well as potential impacts to the U.S. consumer arising from recently announced tariffs. We are reaffirming our earnings-per-share growth guidance for fiscal 2019."

Fiscal 2019 Guidance

The Company updated its guidance for fiscal 2019, a 52-week year compared to fiscal 2018, a 53-week year. The Company expects its fiscal 2019 sales to grow by approximately 2.3 percent and comp sales for the comparable 52-week period to be up approximately 4.0 percent. The Company reaffirmed its diluted earnings-per-share growth guidance for the year and expects diluted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 3.1 percent from fiscal 2018 to $10.03.

At the end of the second quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,291 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



in millions, except per share data August 4,

2019

July 29,

2018

% Change

August 4,

2019

July 29,

2018

% Change Net sales $ 30,839



$ 30,463



1.2 %

$ 57,220



$ 55,410



3.3 % Cost of sales 20,407



20,098



1.5



37,771



36,428



3.7

Gross profit 10,432



10,365



0.6



19,449



18,982



2.5

Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative 5,044



5,004



0.8



9,984



9,783



2.1

Depreciation and amortization 492



460



7.0



972



917



6.0

Total operating expenses 5,536



5,464



1.3



10,956



10,700



2.4

Operating income 4,896



4,901



(0.1)



8,493



8,282



2.5

Interest and other (income) expense:





















Interest and investment income (19)



(26)



(26.9)



(34)



(48)



(29.2)

Interest expense 302



272



11.0



590



533



10.7

Interest and other, net 283



246



15.0



556



485



14.6

Earnings before provision for income taxes 4,613



4,655



(0.9)



7,937



7,797



1.8

Provision for income taxes 1,134



1,149



(1.3)



1,945



1,887



3.1

Net earnings $ 3,479



$ 3,506



(0.8) %

$ 5,992



$ 5,910



1.4 %























Basic weighted average common shares 1,095



1,144



(4.3) %

1,098



1,148



(4.4) % Basic earnings per share $ 3.18



$ 3.06



3.9



$ 5.46



$ 5.15



6.0

























Diluted weighted average common shares 1,099



1,149



(4.4) %

1,103



1,154



(4.4) % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.17



$ 3.05



3.9



$ 5.43



$ 5.12



6.1











































































Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



Selected Sales Data (1) August 4,

2019

July 29,

2018

% Change

August 4,

2019

July 29,

2018

% Change Customer transactions (in millions) 455.5



455.4



— %

845.5



831.2



1.7 % Average ticket $ 67.31



$ 66.20



1.7



$ 67.31



$ 66.12



1.8

Sales per square foot $ 509.55



$ 504.20



1.1



$ 472.22



$ 458.07



3.1

——————————











































(1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for the legacy Interline Brands business, now operating as a part of The Home Depot Pro.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

in millions August 4,

2019

July 29,

2018

February 3,

2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,547



$ 3,490



$ 1,778

Receivables, net 2,274



2,164



1,936

Merchandise inventories 14,741



14,044



13,925

Other current assets 1,137



1,104



890

Total current assets 20,699



20,802



18,529

Net property and equipment 22,387



21,909



22,375

Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,789



—



—

Goodwill 2,254



2,251



2,252

Other assets 881



1,270



847

Total assets $ 52,010



$ 46,232



$ 44,003













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Short-term debt $ —



$ —



$ 1,339

Accounts payable 9,494



9,407



7,755

Accrued salaries and related expenses 1,478



1,535



1,506

Current installments of long-term debt 1,315



2,203



1,056

Current operating lease liabilities 831



—



—

Other current liabilities 5,680



5,281



5,060

Total current liabilities 18,798



18,426



16,716

Long-term debt, excluding current installments 27,064



23,295



26,807

Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,263



—



—

Other liabilities 2,045



2,502



2,358

Total liabilities 53,170



44,223



45,881

Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (1,160)



2,009



(1,878)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 52,010



$ 46,232



$ 44,003



THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended in millions August 4,

2019

July 29,

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 5,992



$ 5,910

Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,107



1,062

Stock-based compensation expense 139



144

Changes in working capital 1,122



910

Changes in deferred income taxes 58



(120)

Other operating activities 79



1

Net cash provided by operating activities 8,497



7,907









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of non-cash capital expenditures (1,246)



(1,091)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 11



16

Other investing activities (14)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (1,249)



(1,075)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt, net (1,339)



(1,559)

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums 1,404



—

Repayments of long-term debt (1,030)



(28)

Repurchases of common stock (2,619)



(3,121)

Proceeds from sales of common stock 157



125

Cash dividends (2,991)



(2,373)

Other financing activities (70)



142

Net cash used in financing activities (6,488)



(6,814)

Change in cash and cash equivalents 760



18

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9



(123)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,778



3,595

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,547



$ 3,490



SOURCE The Home Depot

