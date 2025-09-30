Useful Gifts - Not Luxury - Top Millennial and Gen Z Wish Lists This Holiday Season

The Home Depot launches the "Holiday Gift Edit," curated Pinterest boards with top wish list items at great values this season

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the holidays is officially on, and this season more than three-quarters of Millennials want practical gifts for their homes, according to a new survey conducted by Morning Consult for The Home Depot. Beginning on October 28, customers can save on tools, smart home devices, appliances, home decor and more throughout the season – both in stores and online.

When it comes to planning gift ideas, Millennials and Gen Z are ahead of older generations: Nearly twice as many of them create holiday wish lists for friends and family compared to Gen X and Boomers. And while they're shopping for loved ones, more than half of Millennials say they'll pick up a little something for themselves, outpacing the general population by nine points.

To help find inspiration for gifts that will be used and loved, The Home Depot is introducing the Holiday Gift Edit: Pinterest boards curated specifically for the doers in every generation, including the DIYer, the New Homeowner, and the Cozy Curator.

The DIYer: Hands-on and tool-savvy, DIYers love fixing, upgrading and getting every space holiday ready. Tools top the DIYer's wish list, including the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit, the DEWALT Atomic 20V Max Cordless Brushless Oscillating Multi Tool, and the HUSKY 16-Piece Pivoting Screwdriver Set. The Home Accents Holiday 100-Count Mini LED Lights are the perfect finishing touch for every Holiday project and the RYOBI Cordless Bluetooth Speaker Kit will keep spirits high until the work is done.

The Cozy Curator: Passionate about comfort and ambience, Cozy Curators turn every corner of their space into a warm, inviting haven with pieces like the Spruce & Spring Noah Cream Performance Fabric Swivel Accent Chair and the StyleWell 4 ft. Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree. Glittery holiday decor like the Home Accents Holiday 5.5 ft. LED Twinkling Stacked Gift Boxes and the Home Decorators Collection 12 ft. Grand Duchess Twinkling Balsam Fir Garland are a must. And of course, every Cozy Curator needs an Amazon Fire TV Stick to play feel-good holiday movies on repeat.

"At The Home Depot, we know our customers value practical, meaningful items that enhance their everyday lives," said Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at The Home Depot. "This holiday season, we're leaning into those customers in a digital-first way, offering wish list inspiration on Pinterest and providing savings on products that make home prep, decorating and gift-giving both enjoyable and effortless."

Starting this week, many products from The Home Depot's popular online holiday decor assortment, as well as some new items, will be available in stores. The viral sensation Grand Duchess Twinkling Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree is back – with its iconic twinkling lights now featured across even more holiday favorites including a new chic flocked version, matching garland, mini trees, a wreath and more. For a modern twist, the new Breckenridge Twinkling Adaptive Lighting Downswept Fraser Fir Christmas Tree features dual-color technology for a customizable lighting display. Downswept branches and memory wire technology make setup effortless, while 600 micro fairy LED lights offer endless ways to shine.

"Holiday shopping can be overwhelming, but Pinterest is here to make it simple, creative, and meaningful," said Kate Hamill, Pinterest's vice president of enterprise sales for North America. "The Home Depot's Holiday Gift Edit perfectly captures what we know resonates with our users – curated collections that help people discover gifts that truly connect with the recipient. When you can find practical, thoughtful presents all in one place, it takes the stress out of gift-giving and helps people nail that perfect gift."

With free delivery on over two million online items and same-day or next-day delivery on select products, The Home Depot makes it easy to start decking the halls without the wait. Find gift inspiration and ideas on The Home Depot's Pinterest page or visit corporate.homedepot.com to start checking off those holiday wish lists.

