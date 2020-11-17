The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Plans to Invest Approximately $1 Billion in Annualized Permanent Compensation Enhancements for Frontline, Hourly Associates

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $33.5 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, an increase of $6.3 billion, or 23.2 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were positive 24.1 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. were positive 24.6 percent.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $3.4 billion, or $3.18 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.8 billion, or $2.53 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2019. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, diluted earnings per share increased 25.7 percent from the same period in the prior year.

"The third quarter was another exceptional quarter for The Home Depot as we saw the continuation of outsized demand for home improvement projects, which has led to sales growth of more than $15 billion through the first nine months of the year," said Craig Menear, chairman and CEO. "Our ability to effectively adapt to this high-demand environment is a testament to both the investments we have made in the business as well as our associates' focus on customers. We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment. I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them and our supplier partners," said Menear.

Investment in Associates

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, The Home Depot has taken significant actions to support associates, including expanded paid time off for all hourly associates to use at their discretion and the implementation of a temporary weekly bonus program. The Company is now transitioning from these temporary programs to invest in permanent compensation enhancements for frontline, hourly associates. This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



in millions, except per share data November 1,

2020

November 3,

2019

% Change

November 1,

2020

November 3,

2019

% Change Net sales $ 33,536



$ 27,223



23.2 %

$ 99,849



$ 84,443



18.2 % Cost of sales 22,080



17,836



23.8



65,827



55,607



18.4

Gross profit 11,456



9,387



22.0



34,022



28,836



18.0

Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative 6,076



4,942



22.9



18,260



14,926



22.3

Depreciation and amortization 528



498



6.0



1,567



1,470



6.6

Total operating expenses 6,604



5,440



21.4



19,827



16,396



20.9

Operating income 4,852



3,947



22.9



14,195



12,440



14.1

Interest and other (income) expense:





















Interest and investment income (11)



(22)



(50.0)



(37)



(56)



(33.9)

Interest expense 340



302



12.6



1,010



892



13.2

Interest and other, net 329



280



17.5



973



836



16.4

Earnings before provision for income taxes 4,523



3,667



23.3



13,222



11,604



13.9

Provision for income taxes 1,091



898



21.5



3,213



2,843



13.0

Net earnings $ 3,432



$ 2,769



23.9 %

$ 10,009



$ 8,761



14.2 %























Basic weighted average common shares 1,073



1,089



(1.5) %

1,074



1,096



(2.0) % Basic earnings per share $ 3.20



$ 2.54



26.0



$ 9.32



$ 7.99



16.6

























Diluted weighted average common shares 1,078



1,094



(1.5) %

1,078



1,100



(2.0) % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.18



$ 2.53



25.7



$ 9.28



$ 7.96



16.6



























Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended



Selected Sales Data (1) November 1,

2020

November 3,

2019

% Change

November 1,

2020

November 3,

2019

% Change Customer transactions (in millions) 453.2



400.9



13.0 %

1,339.5



1,246.4



7.5 % Average ticket $ 72.98



$ 66.36



10.0



$ 73.90



$ 67.00



10.3

Sales per retail square foot $ 552.85



$ 449.17



23.1



$ 549.26



$ 464.68



18.2

__________

(1) Selected Sales Data does not include results for the legacy Interline Brands business, now operating as a part of The Home Depot Pro.

THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) in millions November 1,

2020

November 3,

2019

February 2,

2020 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,652



$ 2,193



$ 2,133

Receivables, net 2,666



2,231



2,106

Merchandise inventories 16,155



15,711



14,531

Other current assets 1,032



1,039



1,040

Total current assets 34,505



21,174



19,810

Net property and equipment 23,848



22,472



22,770

Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,433



5,638



5,595

Goodwill 2,236



2,253



2,254

Other assets 897



772



807

Total assets $ 66,919



$ 52,309



$ 51,236













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ —



$ 695



$ 974

Accounts payable 12,899



9,240



7,787

Accrued salaries and related expenses 2,176



1,467



1,494

Current installments of long-term debt 2,491



1,818



1,839

Current operating lease liabilities 842



828



828

Other current liabilities 6,987



5,517



5,453

Total current liabilities 25,395



19,565



18,375

Long-term debt, excluding current installments 32,831



26,597



28,670

Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,880



5,113



5,066

Other liabilities 2,278



2,116



2,241

Total liabilities 65,384



53,391



54,352

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 1,535



(1,082)



(3,116)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 66,919



$ 52,309



$ 51,236



THE HOME DEPOT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended in millions November 1,

2020

November 3,

2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings $ 10,009



$ 8,761

Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,853



1,701

Stock-based compensation expense 234



197

Changes in working capital 5,348



(37)

Changes in deferred income taxes (86)



107

Other operating activities 57



64

Net cash provided by operating activities 17,415



10,793









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (1,503)



(1,891)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 55



21

Other investing activities (3)



(10)

Net cash used in investing activities (1,451)



(1,880)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt, net (974)



(644)

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts and premiums 4,960



1,404

Repayments of long-term debt (1,836)



(1,046)

Repurchases of common stock (791)



(3,909)

Proceeds from sales of common stock 185



185

Cash dividends (4,837)



(4,477)

Other financing activities (132)



(120)

Net cash used in financing activities (3,425)



(8,607)

Change in cash and cash equivalents 12,539



306

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20)



109

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,133



1,778

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14,652



$ 2,193

___________

Note: Effective February 3, 2020, we reclassified cash flows relating to book overdrafts from financing to operating activities for all periods presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The amounts of these reclassifications were not material.

