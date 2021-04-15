The Home Depot Announces Winners of Retool Your School Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program

To celebrate this remarkable voting season, a virtual Retool Your School Winners Ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 14. The event was hosted by actor and Howard University alumnus Laz Alonso, and the keynote address was delivered by Oscar-winning costume designer and Hampton University alumna Ruth E. Carter.

We're ensuring HBCU students have an upgraded environment as they become the next generation of leaders.

"Since 2009, The Home Depot has continued to increase its investment in campus improvements for HBCUs," said The Home Depot's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Derek Bottoms. "We are ensuring HBCU students have an upgraded environment that enhances their educational experience as they progress on their journey to become the next generation of leaders."

HBCU students, alumni and advocates were encouraged to cast votes for the HBCU of their choice until March 15. HBCUs were separated into three clusters based on student population. The top ten schools with the most votes per cluster will receive grants ranging from $20,000 to $75,000. Additionally, the Campaign of the Year award of $45,000 was presented to the school whose campaign proved to be particularly effective for galvanizing its community to drive votes for the program.

Congratulations to the 30 winning institutions of the 2021 Retool Your School program!

Campaign of the Year

Tougaloo College

Cluster 1

Alabama A&M University Jackson State University Southern University and A&M College Albany State University Alabama State University Morgan State University Grambling State University Fayetteville State University St. Phillip's College Howard University

Cluster 2

Coahoma Community College Tuskegee University Bethune-Cookman University South Carolina State University Virginia State University Coppin State University Miles College Southern University at Shreveport (Bossier City) Savannah State University West Virginia State University

Cluster 3

Tougaloo College Lane College Fisk University Texas College Livingstone College Paine College Wilberforce University Southwestern Christian College Philander Smith College Talladega College

The Home Depot's commitment has led to more than $4 million in funding for over 140 campus improvement projects for 87% of the nation's HBCUs. To learn more, visit RetoolYourSchool.com.

