The Home Depot Announces Winners of Retool Your School Historically Black Colleges and Universities Grant Program
Campus improvement grants ranging from $20,000 to $75,000 awarded to 30 HBCUs
Apr 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 12th year of Retool Your School, The Home Depot® is doubling its commitment to $1 million and tripling its impact. This year, 30 campus improvement projects will be funded at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – the most projects to be completed in one year through the program. Tougaloo College, one of the top performers this season, took first place in Cluster 3 and earned the Campaign of the Year award, winning a total of $120,000 from Retool Your School.
To celebrate this remarkable voting season, a virtual Retool Your School Winners Ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 14. The event was hosted by actor and Howard University alumnus Laz Alonso, and the keynote address was delivered by Oscar-winning costume designer and Hampton University alumna Ruth E. Carter.
"Since 2009, The Home Depot has continued to increase its investment in campus improvements for HBCUs," said The Home Depot's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Derek Bottoms. "We are ensuring HBCU students have an upgraded environment that enhances their educational experience as they progress on their journey to become the next generation of leaders."
HBCU students, alumni and advocates were encouraged to cast votes for the HBCU of their choice until March 15. HBCUs were separated into three clusters based on student population. The top ten schools with the most votes per cluster will receive grants ranging from $20,000 to $75,000. Additionally, the Campaign of the Year award of $45,000 was presented to the school whose campaign proved to be particularly effective for galvanizing its community to drive votes for the program.
Congratulations to the 30 winning institutions of the 2021 Retool Your School program!
Campaign of the Year
Tougaloo College
Cluster 1
- Alabama A&M University
- Jackson State University
- Southern University and A&M College
- Albany State University
- Alabama State University
- Morgan State University
- Grambling State University
- Fayetteville State University
- St. Phillip's College
- Howard University
Cluster 2
- Coahoma Community College
- Tuskegee University
- Bethune-Cookman University
- South Carolina State University
- Virginia State University
- Coppin State University
- Miles College
- Southern University at Shreveport (Bossier City)
- Savannah State University
- West Virginia State University
Cluster 3
- Tougaloo College
- Lane College
- Fisk University
- Texas College
- Livingstone College
- Paine College
- Wilberforce University
- Southwestern Christian College
- Philander Smith College
- Talladega College
The Home Depot's commitment has led to more than $4 million in funding for over 140 campus improvement projects for 87% of the nation's HBCUs. To learn more, visit RetoolYourSchool.com.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
