THE HOME DEPOT DEBUTS 2026 HALLOWEEN COLLECTION WITH NEW GIANTS, INTERACTIVE TECH AND FAN FAVORITE RETURNS

The Home Depot is launching its 2026 Halloween collection online and on its app on July 16, 2026, followed by an in-store rollout later this August.

The viral 12 FT SKELLY™ giant returns with technology upgrades including custom sounds, light and servo motor movements.

The roster of giant décor expands with an 11 FT Giant-Sized Mummy and 8 FT Perilous Plant Monster.

ATLANTA, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Drawing inspiration from Halloween communities and social trends, The Home Depot continues to push the limits of seasonal décor and exceed fan expectations with the reveal of its 2026 Halloween collection. Larger-than-life animatronics, immersive décor and interactive features launch on HomeDepot.com and The Home Depot app starting July 16 – perfect for giving trick-or-treaters goosebumps. Halloween products hit Home Depot store shelves starting in late August.

"We are constantly inspired by the inventive spirit of the Halloween enthusiast community, and their year-round passion motivates us to push the boundaries of innovation in our collection each year," said Aubrey Horowitz, decorative holiday merchant at The Home Depot. "This year is no different. From our realistically detailed collections to dynamic interactive technology like the upgraded SKELLY's real-time, app-controlled voice modulation, we are giving our customers the tools to create their most captivating displays yet—all at an incredible value."

This year's collection offers something for every Halloween fan, from spooky to whimsical to family friendly. Pairing exceptional value with industry-leading advancements, The Home Depot's 2026 Halloween collection makes high-impact holiday decorating more accessible, with scares for every budget. The Home Depot offers all in-store giant animatronics for less than $300.

A Cultural Phenomenon: The SKELLY Giant Returns

The viral 12 FT Giant-Sized SKELLY Halloween decoration returns with app-enabled upgrades that let owners customize head and mouth movements with servo motors, speak through the SKELLY animatronic in real time via Bluetooth®, record up to 30 sounds and choose from 20 different LCD LifeEyes™ effects. These upgrades make the original Halloween giant the ultimate piece to add to collections and wow onlookers. Customers who want the original SKELLY can find him in stores at his original price of $299.

Giant-Sized Value

For customers looking to build out their giant collections at an equally massive value, The Home Depot expands its roster of giants with the 11 FT Grave & Bones™ Giant-Sized LED Mummy, which features motion-activated LED illumination, poseable shoulders to adjust the reach and customizable wrappings, and the 8 FT Wicked Woods™ Giant-Sized Animated LED Perilous Plant Monster, which startles passersby with an intricate bone-and-vine design, motion-triggered head movements and glowing LED features.

Interactive Frights & Next-Generation Animatronics

Every seafaring pirate needs a parrot, and the 5 FT Dead Water™ Animated LED Rotwing Parrot™ keeps customers entertained with its new interactive, conversational technology. Ask this undead parrot yes or no questions and get unique responses with head and mouth animation. This bony bird keeps visitors chatting.

Introducing an impish new energy to outdoor displays, the 5.5 FT Wicked Woods™ Animated LED Evil Pixie™ brings a high-profile scare factor home with three synchronized animatronic movements complemented by three haunting sound effects and glowing red LED eyes.

The 12 FT Giant-Sized SKELLY animatronic isn't the only fan favorite getting an upgrade. The 7 FT Lethal Lily returns with app-controlled features that let homeowners customize what she says and how she moves, including six sinister, pre-recorded or custom phrases and five adjustable movements for the head, mouth, eyes, arm and hand.

Storage Solutions for Lasting Memories

To help customers keep their Halloween treasures in top condition for years to come, The Home Depot offers practical storage solutions like the Home Accents Holiday™ Décor Storage Bag and the colossal Husky™ 170-Gallon Pro Grip™ Storage Tote. This massive tote helps Halloween enthusiasts protect and preserve larger-than-life skeletons and animatronics while they rest in garages and crawl spaces until next season.

The Home Depot launches its 2026 Halloween collection online starting Thursday, July 16, while supplies last. With free delivery on over 2 million items and same-day or next-day delivery on select products, customers can start building their Halloween displays before products arrive in stores this fall.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company operated a total of 2,361 retail stores and over 1,280 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot