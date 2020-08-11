The Home Depot Donates a Half Million Kids Workshop Kits to Nonprofits; Offers Live-Stream and Digital Workshops

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is helping kids keep doing while its in-store Kids Workshop classes are paused, donating more than 500,000 Kids Workshop kits over the past four months to more than 100 nonprofit organizations and schools across the country. Various organizations nationwide including Boys & Girls Club of America, ToolBank and YMCA received kits. The company will continue to donate kits until workshops resume in person.

To inspire young doers without leaving their homes, The Home Depot has also partnered with social media influencers to bring traditional Kids Workshop classes to life. New kids' virtual projects are being added to the collection monthly to keep kids engaged. In addition to the donation to nonprofit organizations, Kids Workshop kits are available for free in-store pickup on the first Saturday of each month. Some traditional Kids Workshop project kits, like the "Tool Bench" and the "Soccer Game" are available for purchase on www.homedepot.com. The new content for children is available at www.homedepot.com/c/kids.

"While our in-store classes are on hold, we're thrilled to continue to support the next generation of doers through our nonprofit partners and online workshop programs," said Ted Decker, executive vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot. "Home Depot Kids Workshops have been a staple of our brand since the program launched in 1997, giving more than 60 million children their first DIY experiences during that time."

To share know-how with adults, The Home Depot has also launched free live-streaming workshops led by expert associates to help "doers get more done" without leaving their homes. The first series of virtual classes, "Homeowner 101" is aimed to equip new homeowners with the tools and knowledge they need to take on the projects and repairs that come with any house. The "Homeowner 101" series includes live-steaming courses in homeowner basics including "Homeowner 101: Systems," "Homeowner 101: Indoor," and "Homeowner 101: Outdoor." Virtual classes on core DIY topics, like drywall repair, painting and tiling will be added this fall.

Additional on demand how-to videos are available for doers, both children and adults, on The Home Depot YouTube channel. Online video guides come in a variety of topics ranging from "How to Plant Flowers" to "How to Unclog a Toilet." You can find additional information about The Home Depot's workshops at https://www.homedepot.com/workshops.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

