The Home Depot Expands Environmentally Friendly Outdoor Power Lineup

ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is launching a new suite of cordless outdoor power equipment that give both DIY and Pro customers the ease of use and environmental benefits of battery-operated machines, but with the power and run time of gas equipment.

The expanded lineup by Ryobi, DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee are effortless to start, significantly quieter, yet emit no carbon emissions, and eliminate the need to store or mix gas and oil. At the same time, the batteries for these brands' outdoor tools, like trimmers and blowers, are interchangeable with their other power tools such as drills, impact drivers and more.

For example, the Ryobi ONE+ batteries that customers previously purchased with other equipment for their homes or jobsites also power more than 175 tools in the Ryobi ONE+ and ONE+ HP product line.

"Modern advances in battery technology are giving these industry-leading brands the ability to deliver our customers outstanding power and even greater value than ever in cordless outdoor power equipment," said Jeff Kinnaird, executive vice president of merchandising at The Home Depot. "Battery-powered products are easier to use, more environmentally friendly and have the power and runtime of gas to help our customers complete their outdoor projects."

Highlighted products in the spring 2021 cordless outdoor power assortment include:

RYOBI 40-Volt HP Cross-Cut Self-Propelled Mower ($599) : Starting with the push of a button, the RYOBI 40-Volt HP 21in. Multi Blade Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower has more power, a longer runtime, and a longer motor life to deliver a superior cut quality with the convenience of cordless.

: Starting with the push of a button, the RYOBI 40-Volt HP 21in. Multi Blade Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower has more power, a longer runtime, and a longer motor life to deliver a superior cut quality with the convenience of cordless. DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Push Mower ($399) : Customers can mulch, bag or side clip with the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless Lawn Mower. It is powered by two 20-Volt MAX 10 Ah batteries to deliver 40-Volt of power and 400-Watt Hours. It is equipped with a full steel deck, 6 cutting heights and auto sensing technology.

: Customers can mulch, bag or side clip with the DeWalt 20-Volt MAX Cordless Lawn Mower. It is powered by two 20-Volt MAX 10 Ah batteries to deliver 40-Volt of power and 400-Watt Hours. It is equipped with a full steel deck, 6 cutting heights and auto sensing technology. Makita 18-Volt LXT String Trimmer Kit ($199) : Providing zero emissions, lower noise and considerably less maintenance, the 18-Volt LXT Brushless Cordless String Trimmer is ideal for precision trimming and edging. It delivers faster cutting with 6,000 RPM from its Makita BL Brushless Motor, the tool has a longer run time, increased power and speed and longer tool life.

: Providing zero emissions, lower noise and considerably less maintenance, the 18-Volt LXT Brushless Cordless String Trimmer is ideal for precision trimming and edging. It delivers faster cutting with 6,000 RPM from its Makita BL Brushless Motor, the tool has a longer run time, increased power and speed and longer tool life. Milwaukee 12-Volt M12 FUEL HATCHET Pruning Saw ($249) : Designed to meet the ergonomic, performance and durability needs of landscape maintenance professionals, the Milwaukee M12 FUEL HATCHET 6 in. Pruning Saw Kit delivers unmatched control and access, with the power to cut 3 in. hardwoods and delivering up to 120 cuts per charge.

: Designed to meet the ergonomic, performance and durability needs of landscape maintenance professionals, the M12 FUEL HATCHET 6 in. Pruning Saw Kit delivers unmatched control and access, with the power to cut 3 in. hardwoods and delivering up to 120 cuts per charge. RYOBI ONE+ 18-Volt Power Cleaner ( $79.97 for Tool Only): The RYOBI Power Cleaner is convenient and portable and allows for easy cleaning of outdoor furniture, windows, boats, campers, and many other surfaces by pulling water from any fresh water source by connecting to a standard garden hose or siphon hose.

( for Tool Only): The RYOBI Power Cleaner is convenient and portable and allows for easy cleaning of outdoor furniture, windows, boats, campers, and many other surfaces by pulling water from any fresh water source by connecting to a standard garden hose or siphon hose. Toro 60-Volt Max Leaf Blower ($216.99) : Designed to reduce arm fatigue during lawn cleanup, the Max Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower has extended power, run time and product life from its brushless motor. Its turbo-boost button and ergonomic handle put the high-performance power in the hands of its user.

Consumer Tip: To understand the full power and performance of a battery-powered product, find the voltage of the product and amperage of the battery and multiply the two to determine its full power output.

(Volts x Amps = Total Watts)

For additional information or to shop these items, visit www.homedepot.com.

