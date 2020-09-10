The Home Depot Expands Livestream Workshop Offerings with Hurricane & Storm Preparedness Class Starting September 14

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is introducing a Hurricane & Storm Preparedness Livestream Workshop led by expert associates to help residents in storm-prone regions prepare and protect their families and homes for hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a record-high number of potential hurricanes through November, the new digital workshop will cover the essentials for staying safe this season and preparing one's family and home, including a resource checklist and helpful tips to minimize home damage leading up to and following any type of storm.

"We hope this season is calmer than expected, but there is no more important time for us to support our customers and communities than during natural disasters – now with tips through our expanded digital tools," said Hector Padilla, president of The Home Depot's southern division. "Through these livestream workshops, The Home Depot experts – who themselves have lived in disaster-prone regions – will share their firsthand tips on preparing for storms and staying safe before and after disasters strike."

The first Hurricane & Storm Preparedness Workshop will livestream beginning on Sept. 14, with a new broadcast airing weekly through the end of November. Registration is available at www.homedepot.com/workshops. During the class, a Home Depot associate will show viewers how to put together an emergency supply kit, take proper safety precautions, track storm trajectories, minimize home damage, safely use a generator, access resources from relief organizations, and provide information for potential repairs and recovery from an emergency.

This free livestreaming workshop is part of a new initiative by The Home Depot to share know-how with both adults and children without leaving their homes. On-demand how-to videos are also available on www.homedepot.com/workshops and will include the Hurricane & Storm Preparedness Workshop following the livestream. Customers can learn additional tips about hurricane preparedness and safety at www.homedepot.com/hurricane.

The Home Depot is passionate about supporting communities in both storm preparation and disaster recovery, and our stores often become command centers for first responders and relief agencies. The Home Depot Foundation works alongside its national nonprofit partners, including Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope, to fortify warehouses across the nation with relief supplies ahead of disaster season. In the wake of disasters, the Foundation delivers short-term relief and long-term rebuilding to impacted communities with hands-on support from Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, and its nonprofit partners. To date in 2020, The Home Depot Foundation has committed $4 million to disaster response in areas impacted by tornadoes, wildfires and hurricanes. Most recently, the Foundation committed up to $500,000 in support of Hurricane Laura relief, mobilized more than 1,000 disaster relief kits to Lake Charles, La., and helped served nearly 1,300 meals to residents in need from the local Home Depot parking lot in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,294 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

Related Links

http://www.homedepot.com

