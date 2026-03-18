The Home Depot Expands Pro Digital Experience with Latest Project Management and AI Tools

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, is expanding its Pro digital experience to help professional renovators, remodelers and builders manage their projects, materials and businesses from a single, easy-to-use workspace.

For Pros, time is money, and every minute of their day is critical. The operational friction caused by using disconnected digital tools is a direct barrier to growth. To help solve this, The Home Depot enhanced its digital experience for its Pro Xtra loyalty program members to ensure they have the tools they need to scale their businesses right at their fingertips.

The Home Depot's digital workspace was designed with the real-life needs of Pros and their entire project lifecycle in mind, providing complete visibility and control in one central experience to help them save time, increase efficiencies and stay focused on the job. Moving beyond simple transactions, the updated Home Depot Pro site experience functions as a project management tool with features built for the day-to-day Pro workflow. The site surfaces the tools Pros rely on most front and center, including:

Project Planning: allows Pros to organize large jobs with personalized delivery preferences, preferred pricing and inventory visibility. Pros have access to the majority of The Home Depot's product assortment within the Project Planning tool, including millions of items available in stores and fulfillment centers. The recently launched Material List Builder AI integrates directly with the Project Planning tool , which interprets project intent to generate actionable material lists in seconds, helping Pros bid for jobs faster.

allows Pros to organize large jobs with personalized delivery preferences, preferred pricing and inventory visibility. Pros have access to the majority of The Home Depot's product assortment within the Project Planning tool, including millions of items available in stores and fulfillment centers. The recently launched integrates directly with the Project Planning tool which interprets project intent to generate actionable material lists in seconds, helping Pros bid for jobs faster. Real-Time Delivery Tracking: Pros can now track down-to-the-minute delivery of big and bulky materials like concrete, drywall and lumber.

Pros can now track down-to-the-minute delivery of big and bulky materials like concrete, drywall and lumber. Complex Order Scheduling: Pros can schedule and manage deliveries even when items are coming from multiple locations, ensuring materials reach the jobsite based on availability.

Pros can schedule and manage deliveries even when items are coming from multiple locations, ensuring materials reach the jobsite based on availability. Purchase History: ongoing enhancements to purchase history that will allow for easy organization and search of previous orders and receipts, making reconciliation much simpler for Pros.

ongoing enhancements to purchase history that will allow for easy organization and search of previous orders and receipts, making reconciliation much simpler for Pros. Shared Access: allows Pros to maintain oversight while empowering their teams with customizable permissions to help keep projects moving and focus on growing their business. Pros can also collaborate directly with their Home Depot Pro team within the site, providing consistent support and expertise on product selection regardless of whether a Pro is in store or online.

This expanded digital experience is a part of The Home Depot's ongoing investment to grow its ecosystem of capabilities for Pros. The Home Depot will continue to add new features within the platform that meet the evolving needs of today's Pros to provide a frictionless, interconnected experience when managing projects of all sizes and complexities.

"Pros run their business from the truck, the jobsite and our aisles – not a desk," said Mike Rowe, executive vice president of Pro for The Home Depot. "Our upgraded Pro site experience provides tools that work the way Pros do, by integrating project management into their mobile workspace to help them oversee entire jobs, not just individual purchases. And the best part is that all of these tools are available through one supplier."

The Pro digital workspace is available for free to all Pro Xtra members online or within The Home Depot mobile app. In addition to digital tools, The Home Depot offers its Pro Xtra members personalized pricing and custom rewards. From March 23 – 29, The Home Depot will host Pro Xtra Week, an online and in-store celebration featuring exclusive savings, special offers, giveaways and vendor demos. For more information on Pro Xtra Week, visit homedepot.com/c/pro-xtra.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated a total of 2,359 retail stores and over 1,250 SRS locations across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot