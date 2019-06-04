The Home Depot Foundation Commits $250,000 in Response to Tornadoes and Flooding

ATLANTA, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a record number of tornadoes and flooding continue to affect the Midwest and neighboring states, The Home Depot® and The Home Depot Foundation have committed to assist clean-up and relief efforts, including a commitment of up to $250,000 by The Home Depot Foundation.

The Home Depot Foundation is working with nonprofit partners including Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, All Hands and Hearts and ToolBank Disaster Service.

Home Depot stores, along with The Home Depot Foundation, have sent emergency water and storm clean-up supplies to Kansas City, Kan., and Jefferson City, Mo., while activating warehouses for distribution of additional supplies in Tulsa, Okla., and Dayton, Ohio, in partnership with Convoy of Hope. To date, the company has sent more than 100 truckloads of essential products to aid in cleanup of the affected communities.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by these severe storms," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We will continue to work closely with our nonprofit partners to assess the needs of the impacted communities. In addition to financial support, our Team Depot associate volunteers will continue to work alongside these organizations to offer support."



The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is also actively processing grants for associates affected by tornadoes and flooding.

In addition to these disasters, The Home Depot Foundation continues to support long-term rebuilding efforts in response to hurricanes affecting Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as wildfire damage in California.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $300 million in veteran causes and improved more than 43,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,200 cities. In 2018, the Foundation pledged an additional $250 million to veteran causes taking the total commitment to half a billion by 2025.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation and see Team Depot in action, visit thd.co/community and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @teamdepot and on Facebook at facebook.com/teamdepot.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,291 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2018, The Home Depot had sales of $108.2 billion and earnings of $11.1 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

