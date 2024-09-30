The Home Depot Foundation commits up to $2 million for Hurricane Helene relief

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Foundation is committing up to $2 million to support immediate disaster relief in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The Foundation's nonprofit partners are mobilizing teams and resources to assess damage, deliver relief supplies and begin cleanup and repairs, including:

Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing are establishing bases of operation across the Southeast to distribute food, water, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, meals and more to impacted communities.

and are establishing bases of operation across the Southeast to distribute food, water, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, meals and more to impacted communities. World Central Kitchen has been distributing meals in Florida , Georgia and North Carolina , while the American Red Cross has opened shelters to support more than 9,000 people in hard-hit areas.

has been distributing meals in , and , while the has opened shelters to support more than 9,000 people in hard-hit areas. Team Rubicon and Inspiritus are conducting damage assessments to determine where they can support with debris removal from roadways.

and are conducting damage assessments to determine where they can support with debris removal from roadways. ToolBank Disaster Services and its affiliates across Florida are supplying tools and equipment to local organizations to support cleanup efforts.

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, is donating relief supplies to nonprofits, first responders and government agencies, and volunteers will be on the ground in the coming days and weeks to help clean up in local communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia, including The Home Depot's hometown of Atlanta.

"Our thoughts are with the communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Helene," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "The Foundation and Team Depot are working alongside our disaster relief partners to assist the people and areas impacted by this catastrophic storm."

The Homer Fund, The Home Depot's employee assistance fund, is providing immediate financial support to impacted associates in need of safe housing, food and clothing while displaced.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $500 million in veteran causes and improved more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on X @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

SOURCE The Home Depot Foundation