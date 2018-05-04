The Home Depot Foundation Increases 2018 Disaster Response Commitment to $3 Million

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Home Depot Foundation increased its financial support to $3 million for disaster relief efforts and communities impacted by recent disasters, including Hurricane Florence, Olivia, the California wildfires and flooding in the Midwest.

In preparation for the 2018 hurricane season, The Home Depot Foundation provided more than half a million dollars in funding to Operation Blessing and Convoy of Hope to replenish their disaster relief supplies after the 2017 season. This week, those materials were deployed to North and South Carolina to prepare for the Hurricane Florence's impact. Also, earlier this year, the Foundation granted approximately $2 million dollars to Team Rubicon and American Red Cross to fund their disaster relief efforts.

In response to Hurricane Florence, The Home Depot Foundation will provide support to North and South Carolina in collaboration with several nonprofit partners including the All Hands and Hearts, American Red Cross, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, Team Rubicon and other local nonprofits.

"Our hearts go out to our associates, customers and communities affected by Hurricane Florence and other recent devastating disasters," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We will continue to work closely with our nonprofit partners to assess the needs of the impacted communities. In addition to financial support, our Team Depot associate volunteers will continue to work alongside these organizations to offer short and long-term relief in North and South Carolina as well as other parts of the country that have been affected."

The Home Depot's employee assistance program, The Homer Fund, is also currently providing emergency financial assistance to associates who have been affected by this tragedy.

To donate to American Red Cross for those impacted by recent storms, visit bit.ly/THDgive.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested a quarter of a billion dollars in veteran-related causes and improved more than 40,000 veteran homes and facilities in 2,500 cities. In 2018, the Foundation committed an additional $50 million dollars to train 20,000 skilled tradespeople over the next 10 years starting with separating military members and veterans, at-risk youth and residents of Atlanta's Westside community.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation and see Team Depot in action, visit thd.co/community

