The Home Depot Foundation invests $6 million to help communities prepare, recover from natural disasters

ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As hurricane season begins, The Home Depot Foundation granted more than $6 million to help national and local nonprofit organizations prepare for immediate response and long-term recovery efforts in communities across the country.

New grants look to equip response organizations in hard-to-reach areas with supplies and equipment necessary for timely disaster response. For example, The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with Mercy Corps' Caribbean Resilience Initiative to station equipment and supplies with local organizations throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In Alaska, the Foundation is working with local partners to expand emergency food distribution in Anchorage and surrounding communities.

"With a record number of disasters in 2023, we understand the importance of being ready, especially in remote communities," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "We know that staging supplies ahead of disasters allows our partners to provide immediate on-the-ground assistance, as well as long-term support to communities rebuilding after natural disasters."

Foundation grants also continue to support long-term recovery, with a focus on fortifying homes during the rebuild process to help mitigate future destruction and loss. Foundation partners, including Team Rubicon, Convoy of Hope, Habitat for Humanity, Purple Heart Homes, and more, are continuing to rebuild in communities impacted by California wildfires, historic flooding in Kentucky, and Hurricanes Delta, Ian, Laura and Maria.

"Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. In Butte County, we learned that first-hand when a wildfire destroyed the Town of Paradise over five years ago," said Nicole Bateman, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Butte County. "As we work to rebuild our community, we know the importance of making sure our homeowners have houses that are well prepared for future disasters. With the help of The Home Depot Foundation, we are ensuring all our future homes are built to the highest standards for wildfire mitigation."

Additional funds from these grants will support ongoing disaster relief response efforts with Operation Blessing, American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, ToolBank USA, and Inspiritus, including warehouse expansion, emergency meal kits, response trailers, disaster relief kits, and more.

