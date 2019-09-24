The Home Depot Foundation Partners with Home Builders Institute to Expand Trades Training Program into High Schools

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Today, as part of its effort to fill the growing skilled labor gap in the United States, The Home Depot Foundation announced it is partnering with the Home Builders Institute (HBI) to launch a youth trades training program.

"After a successful year of rolling out our military trades training program with HBI, we're excited to announce the expansion of our joint program into high schools across the U.S.," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "With the open job rate increasing every month, this work is important in the short- and long-term, and we're proud to provide an on ramp for these students into a career in the trades."

Initially, the program and its industry-recognized curriculum will be available to 11th and 12th grade students in approximately 25 high schools with a focus on underserved communities across Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Alaska, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Upon completion, participants will earn a pre-apprenticeship certification—endorsed by the National Association of Home Builders and recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor—provided at no additional cost to students and their families. The program will expand to more high schools in 2020.

"Our goal is to offer the best possible training program for people interested in exploring a career in construction, which is why we're proud to partner with The Home Depot Foundation in our high school initiative," said Ed Brady, President and CEO of HBI. "In order to provide the highest quality training, each program will be supported with a two-year PACT curriculum, classroom enhancement and updated tools and equipment for a hands-on training environment."

"The curriculum is very hands-on and offers industry certifications that are really going to guide these students from high school into valuable, post-secondary opportunities in the trades," said James Payne, the Curriculum Supervisor for career technical education (CTE) for Broward County Public Schools—the sixth largest school system nationwide. "We truly appreciate the leadership and partnership of The Home Depot Foundation and Home Builders Institute."

In 2018, The Home Depot Foundation officially launched its joint trades training program for separating military members in partnership with nonprofit, Home Builders Institute (HBI). The program currently serves men and women on eight bases across the U.S.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $315 million in veteran causes and improved more than 45,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,300 cities. In 2018, the Foundation pledged an additional $250 million to veteran causes taking the total commitment to half of a billion dollars by 2025.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit homedepotfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and Facebook + Instagram @homedepotfoundation.

About HBI

HBI is a national nonprofit that provides training, curriculum development and job placement services for the building industry. With overall program job placement rates at over 85 percent for graduates, HBI training programs are taught in local communities across the country to at-risk youth, veterans, transitioning military members, justice-involved youth and adults, and displaced workers. Visit www.hbi.org for more information and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

