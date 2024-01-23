The Home Depot Kicks Off 15th Year of Campus Enhancements for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Will Surpass $10 Million in Financial Support

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot is kicking off its 2024 Retool Your School program, which provides career development opportunities and improves campuses at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The 2024 program marks the 15th year that The Home Depot has supported campus renovations that uplift HBCU students across the nation. This year, The Home Depot is expected to surpass $10 million in financial support since the program began in 2009.

A portion of The Home Depot's 2024 investment will focus on career development such as internships, externships, scholarships, community projects and innovation lounges. The remaining funds will support the flagship Retool Your School Campus Improvement Grants.

This year's Retool Your School Campus Improvement Grant is expected to support 30 campuses with grants ranging from $40,000 to $150,000 per school. HBCU students, alumni and supporters can vote for a deserving college or university at RetoolYourSchool.com/vote. Voting opens Monday, February 26, and ends Sunday, March 24, 2024.

"Over the past 15 years, I've personally witnessed the long-term impact of this program," said Arlette Guthrie, senior vice president of human resources at The Home Depot. "Retool Your School reflects The Home Depot's core values and commitment to supporting the communities we serve, and I can't wait to see what's in store for the next 15 years."

Since its inception in 2009, the Retool Your School program has:

Enabled HBCUs to allocate funds for need-based initiatives. Examples include upgrading high-use campus spaces like dorms and athletic courts, as well as improving surrounding communities through neighborhood clean-ups and supply drives.

Supported students through career development. Scholarships and externships have not only helped pay for college tuition and other costs, but also supported students by providing opportunities to learn from professionals in their chosen fields and gain critical experience as they enter the job market.

Garnered over 68 million votes and positively impacted 77 campuses, accounting for more than 70% of the nation's HBCUs.

For more details on The Home Depot's Retool Your School program, including student opportunities and grant applications, visit RetoolYourSchool.com.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company operated a total of 2,333 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About Retool Your School

The Home Depot's Retool Your School grant program strives to give back to our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) what they have so generously given to their communities: a strong foundation, renewed purpose and distinctive character through campus uplift and beautification funding. Established in 2009, Retool Your School has invested more than $9.25 million to support 273 grants provided to more than 70 percent of the nation's HBCUs. To learn more about Retool Your School, visit RetoolYourSchool.com and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotRetool, Instagram @RetoolYourSchool and Facebook @RetoolYourSchool.

