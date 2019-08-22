The Home Depot to Present at Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Richard McPhail, incoming chief financial officer and current senior vice president of Finance Control and Administration, and Mark Holifield, executive vice president of Supply Chain and Production Development, will present at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 8:50 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location approximately one hour after conclusion of the live event.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,291 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2018, The Home Depot had sales of $108.2 billion and earnings of $11.1 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

