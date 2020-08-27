The Home Depot to Present at Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Craig Menear, chairman, CEO and president, and Ted Decker, executive vice president of merchandising, will present at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 11:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location approximately one hour after conclusion of the live event.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

