The Home Depot to Present at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that Ted Decker, executive vice president of merchandising, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida. The presentation will begin at 9:50 a.m. ET on March 4, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet at http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations. A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations." The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event and will be available until April 3, 2020.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,291 retail stores as of the end of fiscal year 2019 in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2018, The Home Depot had sales of $108.2 billion and earnings of $11.1 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot

Related Links

http://www.homedepot.com

